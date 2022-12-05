Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snow In Forecast For Bills/Jets Game On Sunday
A football game in December in Western New York, you would expect some snow and now it looks like that is going to happen. According to the latest weather models, it looks like there will be some snow for Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium. WIVB's Mike Cejka is showing that...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Bills Likely to Get a Snowy Payback Against Miami Next Saturday
The Buffalo Bills are 9-3 and atop the AFC standings, after this past Sunday where both the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs lost. The Bills are tied with the Chiefs but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, while they are now one game ahead of the Dolphins for the lead in the AFC East.
Yardbarker
2 QB’s The 49ers Should Inquire About For A Trade
After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury early in their Sunday contest versus the Miami Dolphins, his status and timetable moving forward are unknown. He is reportedly looking over his medical options, but a lengthy recovery period could cut into offseason preparations for next year. Garoppolo...
Jets’ flu outbreak headlines injury report ahead of Week 14 vs. Bills
As if the New York Jets didn’t have enough to worry about playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Now they are facing a mini flu outbreak before their AFC East showdown on the road against the Bills on Sunday. Corner D.J. Reed, wide receiver Corey Davis, tackle George...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion
Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Bills vs. Jets: Thursday injury reports
WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report. … Davis, Fant, Reed were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Notable Dating Option
It's been a few weeks since NFL star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce. In the time since their divorce, a few models have expressed their "love" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Following Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints, another model did the same.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
atozsports.com
Adam Schefter confirms suspicion regarding the decision to fire Jon Robinson
In a move that surprised many around the league, the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning. The move comes two days after the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10 in a game dominated by former Titan A.J. Brown. It was an embarrassing afternoon in Philadelphia...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Yardbarker
Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'
Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
Yardbarker
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield's stay on waivers
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
USA TODAY Sports' Week 14 NFL picks: Chargers or Dolphins in matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls?
While NFL's Week 14 features six teams on byes, there are several intriguing matchups, including the Bills against the Jets and Giants vs. Eagles.
NFL World Reacts To Laura Rutledge's Announcement
Ten years ago, ESPN host Laura Rutledge competed in the Miss America competition. A decade later, she'll be hosting it. Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN's top NFL and college football coverage, made the cool announcement on Wednesday evening. "This coming January is 10 years since I was in Miss...
'Pure Gas': Jets at Bills Features 'Bam'
"Bam'' Knight is “pure gas,” Jets coach Robert Salah says in advance of New York at the Bills.
