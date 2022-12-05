ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snow In Forecast For Bills/Jets Game On Sunday

A football game in December in Western New York, you would expect some snow and now it looks like that is going to happen. According to the latest weather models, it looks like there will be some snow for Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium. WIVB's Mike Cejka is showing that...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Yardbarker

2 QB’s The 49ers Should Inquire About For A Trade

After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury early in their Sunday contest versus the Miami Dolphins, his status and timetable moving forward are unknown. He is reportedly looking over his medical options, but a lengthy recovery period could cut into offseason preparations for next year. Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion

Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Jets: Thursday injury reports

WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report. … Davis, Fant, Reed were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Notable Dating Option

It's been a few weeks since NFL star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce. In the time since their divorce, a few models have expressed their "love" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Following Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints, another model did the same.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win

Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'

Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield's stay on waivers

Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Yardbarker

Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson

According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Laura Rutledge's Announcement

Ten years ago, ESPN host Laura Rutledge competed in the Miss America competition. A decade later, she'll be hosting it. Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN's top NFL and college football coverage, made the cool announcement on Wednesday evening. "This coming January is 10 years since I was in Miss...

Comments / 0

Community Policy