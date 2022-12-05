ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

WILLOW Wants Women And Girls Of Color To Know 'Rock Is For Them'

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlY6A_0jYQVf3800
Photo: Getty Images

WILLOW recently shared in an interview that she hopes her music can create more inclusivity and positivity in the rock and metal scene.

While speaking about inspiring the next generation of musicians, WILLOW told Guitar World that she wants her music to help woman and girls of color to feel accepted in the rock community.

"That’s one of my missions," WILLOW explained. "I want women and girls of color to feel accepted and know that rock is for them. They can pick up the guitar, bass, drum sticks or microphone. I want to hear them scream and sing , putting all of their energy into this beautiful genre and change the world. And yeah, I agree, I feel like it’s changing!"

Elsewhere in the interview, WILLOW also spoke about creating more space in the scene for the vast subgenres of alternative music.

"I feel that rock is such an expansive genre," WILLOW said. "People focus on pop-punk a lot. We all love pop-punk, it’s beautiful and amazing. But let’s not forget the metal, thrash and classic rock . There are all these different forms that rock takes and all these different feelings it can express. This album is a love letter to all the flavors rock can have, from Smashing Pumpkins to Lamb of God."

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘The White Lotus’ Season Finale: ‘These Gays, They’re Trying to Murder Me!’

We should’ve seen The White Lotus’ ending coming from a mile away. It was right in front of us the whole time! None of the guests were ever going to walk away having the best week of their lives (hell, one of them was going to end up in a casket), which leaves us just two people who did: Mia (Beatrice Grannó) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), the two hookers living it up at The White Lotus Sicily.Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2.Though none of them end up dead—meaning they should take another vacation in Season 3—the “happily”...
WWD

Boy Meets Girl x Blueberry Takes On the Metaverse

Boy Meets Girl and House of Blueberry will release a four-piece digital fashion collection to be sold exclusively in Blueberry’s metaverse fashion boutique and catalog, starting Jan. 10. The four digital wearables represent some of Boy Meets Girl’s bestsellers and brand staples in the physical world, such as leggings, sweatpants and two signature T-shirts. Roblox users can browse the virtual boutique and try on designs, creating customized digital identities for their avatars. More from WWDInside Catherine Baba's Devotion Gala at Maxim's de ParisMaria McManus Pre-Fall 2023Inside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel “As someone who was an...
WWD

In the Spotlight: Everyday Mountaineering

Designer Scott Ferguson looked to his lifelong hobby to create his functional outdoors brand Everyday Mountaineering, which made its debut this month. Ferguson, who has a background in fine arts, took a step toward fashion design two years ago when he started developing the genderless line with the intention to create elevated outerwear styles that could work in the city or the mountains. The designer looked to his upbringing of competitive rock climbing as the starting point for the brand’s aesthetic. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame...
WWD

Heron Preston’s L.E.D. Studio Taps Into Mycelium

Multihyphenate creative director and designer Heron Preston has entered the mushroom leather space. In a new art concept called “A Fruit Bowl,” Preston used Reishi Fine Mycelium. The material is made by San Francisco-based biotech firm MycoWorks as a plant-based alternative to leather grown via mycelium, or mushroom root. (Brands like Hermès also employ the material for small concepts). Preston made the one-of-a-kind, noncommercial concept under his sustainability studio L.E.D. Studio, which stands for Less Environmentally Destructive. More from WWDA Look at Artist Yvette Mayorga's Most Recent Show at The MomentaryInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

193K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy