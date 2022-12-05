ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Free Care Fund: 13-year-old Taylor planning her future after miracle recovery from rare condition at UPMC Children's Hospital

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fS7J3_0jYQVYov00

Free Care Fund: Taylor Roles 05:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.

This year's junior co-host is Taylor Roles. Her miracle recovery from a very rare condition is thanks to the doctors, nurses and therapists at UPMC Children's Hospital.

In the summer of 2020, Taylor Roles, of Aspinwall, was a happy, healthy, typical 11-year-old girl busy with cheerleading practice.

"It was really fun to be a cheerleader," Taylor said.

Doctors eventually determined Taylor had something called "FIRES," which stands for Febrile Infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome. It's a very rare condition and affects approximately just one in a million children. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Until one morning, when she woke up with a low-grade fever. By the next day, she was feeling better but decided to stay home to rest.

"When her dad got home that afternoon, he couldn't wake her up," Kim Roles, Taylor's mother, said.

Taylor was unresponsive. She was rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. When they got to the emergency room, Taylor had a grand mal seizure.

"The most terrifying thing I've ever seen in my life," Taylor's mom said.

Taylor was admitted to the ICU and after an EEG, doctors realized even though her body was not physically still seizing, her brain was.

"They induced a coma at that point to try to rest her brain and get the seizing to stop," Kim said.

For two months, Taylor remained in that medically induced coma.

All of it made even more difficult, because doctors still couldn't figure out what was wrong with her.

"They did every test multiple times; everything came back negative," Kim said.

After eight weeks, doctors decided it was time to try to bring Taylor out of the coma, but she would not wake up.

Another month passed.

"Every day was just worse than the next because she didn't wake up," Kim said.

Then came the discussion no one wants to have about any loved one, let alone their child -- end of life care.

"They didn't think she'd wake up," Kim said.

But Taylor's parents and her neurologist were not ready to give up just yet. So, in a last-ditch effort, doctors performed a procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation.

Shortly thereafter, a miracle! Taylor finally woke up from her coma.

Slowly, but surely, with another four months of intensive rehab, Taylor began to recover -- thanks, in large part her mom says to her therapists.

"You hear it when you're in the ICU. They tell you, 'Oh when you get to rehab, you know, it's a miracle place.' It truly is," Kim said. "When Taylor got there, she couldn't sit up, she couldn't eat, she couldn't hold her head up."

Four months later, her family said Taylor was able to walk and eat. After a total of seven months in the hospital, Taylor finally went home.

But the Roles family quickly learned, the journey was only beginning.

"We didn't know what tomorrow looked like and how she would recover, and every day we thought well this could be the best she ever is," Kim said. "A year and half later, she's rock climbing and in musicals, and I mean, she's just loving every day."

Taylor and her family know none of it would be possible without UPMC Children's Hospital.

"They genuinely care, and to have that kind of a facility in our backyard, we couldn't be more blessed," Kim said.

Taylor is now 13 and looking forward to her future. But, like most 13-year-olds, she hasn't yet pinned down exactly what she wants to do when she grows up.

"A veterinarian, an artist, or a teacher," Taylor said

However, her family is just grateful that she has a future to plan.

"She means everything. She's my best friend," Sara Yarnall, Taylor's sister, said.

"I don't think she was meant to wake up," Kim said. "The brain damage was severe and she fights through it every day."

But Taylor's still here to fight and that's what matters most.

By the way, doctors eventually determined Taylor had something called "FIRES," which stands for Febrile Infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome. It's a very rare condition and affects approximately just one in a million children.

Taylor is alive today thanks to the care she received at UPMC Children's Hospital.

You can help make sure kids just like her get the care they need by donating to the Free Care Fund during our 69th Annual Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4 until 8 p.m., right here on KDKA-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Free Care Fund: Jackson defying the odds as UPMC Children's Hospital brings him through 8 open heart surgeries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Jackson Hawkins, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, has been defying the odds since before he was born. At just 4-years-old, he's already had quite the journey.While his mom, Danielle, was pregnant, an ultrasound revealed something serious."It showed that there were multiple things going on and that they weren't sure if he would even make it through birth," Danielle said.Doctors told Danielle and her husband, Torrie, that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: CORE gives second chance at life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - What better gift to give than a second chance at life? You can easily do that by becoming an organ donor.In this week's Sunday Spotlight, Briana Smith shines a light on the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.CORE saves and heals lives through organ donation. Here's how they did that for two families, turning one of their most heartrending moments into hope.You can watch the full report in the video player above and find information about becoming an organ donor at CORE.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh changes adoption hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is changing its adoption hours, saying it's seeing an increase in animal intakes. The organization said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. Appointments will no longer be needed for adoptions at the East Side or North Side locations on Sundays. HARP is now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. HARP cited a number of factors contributing to an increase in animal intakes. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. Animals up for adoption can be found at humaneanimalrescue.org. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Boy helps family escape North Sewickley Township house fire

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Marines help to pack a plane with toys for children in need

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - U.S. Marine Corps representatives helped fill a plane with hundreds of holiday gifts for children on Friday. The goal was to pack an entire King Air twin-engine aircraft to capacity with toys on the campus of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.It was part of the organization's Toys for Tots initiative and is the third year for the pack-a-plane event. Students and staff all cherish this event as a tradition at the school."No program anywhere in the country could do this without the generosity of this facility, the students, the faculty, the staff and businesses and individuals all across the country," said Andy Burch, the assistant coordinator of the Allegheny County detachment of the Marine Corps.  Toys for Tots works to collect new, unwrapped toys during the holiday season to give to children who are less fortunate. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 man transported to hospital after shooting in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - One man was transported to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Homestead Sunday afternoon.Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting at East 16th Avenue and McClure Street intersection just before 3 p.m. First responders found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his shoulder as well as upper and lower extremities, per an official release from the department.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of breaking into Squirrel Hill home, taking jewelry and clothes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of breaking into a Squirrel Hill home while the owners were on vacation turned himself in to police on burglary charges. Detectives said they were called to a burglary at a home on Pocusset Street on Nov. 27. According to police, when the homeowners got back from vacation, they found a side door was open and several items like jewelry, watches and clothing were missing. Police got a search warrant to look through the house and try to find a possible suspect. Investigators said their search led them to 21-year-old Andrew Clinton of Pittsburgh, who turned himself in to police on Friday. Clinton is facing charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday.Catherine Gentilcore is the widow of a World War II veteran, so the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs threw her a party on Thursday.Gentilcore shared her secret for living this long with KDKA."This is for everybody, and this is called empathy," Gentilcore said. "Does everyone know what empathy means? Empathy means you see someone who needs help and you help them."Her other secret? Gentilcore says she ate a Klondike ice cream bar every day, three times a day. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'The Chippers' and 'Busy Hands Sewing Group' bring holiday cheer in Westmoreland

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A group of guys in Westmoreland County has a simple mission: make sure no kid goes without a toy this holiday season. Meet "The Chippers" – Joe, Mike, Ron, and Stan, a group of retirees in Penn Township who handmake wooden toys. They've been doing this for the last five years. So far, there are 20 doll beds, 15 highchairs, and over 130 cars, trucks, boats, and tractor-trailers. The Chippers are also working with the Busy Hands Sewing Group which made the dolls and the doll bedding. They also donate all these toys to the police department's toy drive. An act of kindness to make sure a happy holiday season is had by all.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

69th Annual Free Care Fund Telethon

Meet the 2022 KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon Junior Co-host Taylor Roles.  Her mom, Kim, and sister, Sara, are grateful to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.  "They genuinely care, and to have that kind of a facility in our backyard, we couldn't be more blessed," Kim said.To help more kids like Taylor, donate here. Thank you to our generous donors from AAA East Central! Thank you to our generous donors from Consumer Fresh Produce! Thank you to our generous donors from CPS Construction! Thank...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing victim speaks after suspect taken into US custody

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - On Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 was carrying 259 people from London to New York. It never made it to that final destination.A bomb, placed inside the plane, went off over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing everyone on board and an additional 11 people on the ground.Nearly 200 victims were from the United States. One of those victims, Beth Ann Johnson, 21, was from Greensburg.She was a senior at Seton Hill University and finishing up a semester abroad in London. Her parents, Glenn and Carole Johnson said she was flying home for Christmas. They planned to...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County already reporting over 8,000 flu cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department has reported more than 8,000 flu cases just this season, and it's only December. In 2021-22 there were 536 cases, 30 in 2020-21 and 565 before that. Masking and social distancing helped keep some of those numbers low in the past, but with such high numbers this year, KDKA-TV talked to AHN internal medicine specialist Dr. Brian Lamb. "The number of cases is skyrocketing," Lamb said. It's been a viral storm, and the flu has been blowing through Pittsburgh and the rest of the country with numbers that haven't been seen in years.    "What we're seeing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden offers 'Dazzling Nights' light display

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature.  The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the "Dazzling Nights" display.You'll feel like you're stepping into another world where fireflies dance among the clouds surrounding you, and what appears to be glitter glistens among the tall trees."We love walking through. It's like these magical fairies," says Lisa Williams of Robinson, who walked through the display with her young daughter.Each stop along the two miles of meandering pathways is unique...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Marc Fogel's mother says her son is a political pawn after prisoner swap

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Brittney Griner is back home, swapped out for a Russian arms dealer. Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan remains jailed, and Oakmont resident Marc Fogel is stuck in a Russian labor camp. Butler native Marc Fogel was sentenced this past summer to 14 years in a maximum security prison in Russia for being caught with less than an ounce of medical marijuana.His mother Malphine Fogel said he's about a two-hour train ride from Moscow. The family does speak to him regularly and he seems to be doing well and in good spirits. He spends a lot of his time...
OAKMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multicultural food festival takes place in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A multicultural food festival wrapped up in Pittsburgh Sunday evening.Volunteers prepared and served authentic dishes from cultures around the world, including Vietnamese spring rolls, Haitian patties, and Korean kimchi.The event was thrown to celebrate the city's culturally diverse community.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Findlay Twp. man charged with killing several deer without proper permits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Findlay Township is accused of killing numerous deer over past two years without the proper permits.25-year-old Matthew Noble, of Findlay Township is facing four counts of unlawful taking or killing big game. According to court paperwork filed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Noble is accused of shooting at a buck and not recovering its body as well as killing other deer without the proper permits.Game wardens say they were notified that Noble had posted a photo on Facebook with a buck in November 2022 and another photo with two dead does from 2021.After searching records,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County awards Air Force veteran the inaugural 'Charles Martoni Veterans Service Award'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday was a special day for a local veteran at the county courthouse. Allegheny County handed out the inaugural Charles Martoni Veterans Service Award in honor of original county council member Chuck Martoni. He not only served his country in the military but his community and city. Nathan Mallory became the first recipient of the award. Mallory served in the Air Force for six years and now is the facilities manager at the Veteran's Leadership Program. He works to manage supportive housing for veterans in our region experiencing homelessness. And that isn't all Nate does. "He led the charge on 10 community parks and playgrounds, four national service deployments, and 90 individual service days," County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. "He's dedicated more than 200 days of service to individuals in need." "Legacy…what legacy do we offer during our time on Earth?" Mallory asked during his acceptance of the award. "I have three young boys that I play father to, and it's important they know the importance of volunteering." Nate also helped create the first and only veterans team in the Steel City Softball League, the area's longest-running LGBTQ+ sports organization.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy