Walt Disney's birthday celebrated at his childhood Chicago home 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) – Say the name Walt Disney, you probably think of the theme parks in Florida and California.

But on what would have been his 121st birthday, a big celebration was underway in Chicago at a house in the Hermosa neighborhood.

It's where the iconic animator and producer was born.

Organizers were gearing up for a big birthday party Monday evening. It's the first in-person event since the start of the pandemic.

CBS 2 got a sneak peak inside the home in 2016 during renovation work, and a look at the actual room where Disney is believed to have been born.

It's now a learning center dedicated to preserving the history of the Disney family.