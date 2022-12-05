Read full article on original website
SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: CZ, SBF trade jabs in Twitter feud; Bitcoin firmly in capitulation phase
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 9 includes a Twitter sparring between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, and Hut8, Riot, and Marathon are emerging as the only public miners that increased their BTC holdings in November. CryptoSlate Top Stories. AI cryptocurrencies post strong...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Dec. 8: Inflows of roughly $19B bring welcome relief to crypto markets
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $18.77 billion and currently stands at $861.04 billion — up 2.2% from $842.27 billion over the last 24 hours. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap grew 2.3% to $331.63 billion from $324.04 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 3.7% to $157.57 billion from $151.90 billion.
SBF says he will testify before US congress on Dec. 13
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he was willing to testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Dec. 13 in a Dec. 9 Twitter thread. SBF said there was a limit to what he could say, and he would not be as helpful as he would have liked. According to him, this was because he had little access to his professional or personal data.
Analyzing the WBTC FUD after the FTX collapse and its depeg
Wrapped Bitcoin is the leading form of Bitcoin “wrapped” in a smart contract on the Ethereum network. This allows it to be used in Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. WBTC is backed 1:1 to the value of Bitcoin, so one WBTC is theoretically equivalent to one BTC. BitGo...
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose $43 million in personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
Hut8, Riot, Marathon increase BTC holdings in November after large declines
Mining companies have been releasing their November production rates throughout the week. CryptoSlate analysts brought the numbers together and revealed that Hut8, Riot, and Marathon are the only ones who increased their BTC holdings in November. The chart above includes the top nine BTC miners’ monthly reserves starting from January...
ByBit to apply new KYC rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20
Crypto exchange ByBit announced that it would imply new Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20. The announcement updates the different withdrawal limits based on different KYC verification levels. As of Dec. 20, non-verified users’ withdrawals will be limited to less than 20,000 Tether (USDT) daily...
Ethereum OPAC compliant blocks in decline after touching 80%
According to recent data from MEV Watch, for 24 hours timeframe, 64.44% of Ethereum blocks were compliant with OFAC standards. However, the Ethereum educator and investor sassal.eth reported on Dec.9 that OFAC compliance topped 80% and then decreased to 65%. Office of Foreign Assets Control or OFAC is responsible for...
WazirX to share Proof of Reserves with the public
WazirX, the Indian crypto exchange, has said that it is currently working with a third-party vendor to conduct an audit of its reserves, which will provide a proof of its holdings. This is an ongoing process and the results of the audit will be shared with the public when they...
What is NFT wash trading? Examples of how it works
Dec 2022, CoinGecko and Footprint Analytics Joint Report. There is an underlying assumption that the entire NFT market is fraudulent and only consists of wash traders. Unfortunately, we often see media headlines pushing this narrative. After all, why would people spend millions of dollars on a JPEG?. Wash trading is...
Pillar, Non-Custodial Crypto Wallet, Released An Updated Version
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 10th December, 2022, Chainwire — Pillar’s latest release for its non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet ships with a sophisticated recovery...
Crypto.com releases its proof of reserves verified by Mazars Group
Crypto.com, has published its audited Proof of Reserves, allowing users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on its platform, as announced by the firm and its CEO, Kris Marszalek, on Dec. 9. Audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars Group verified the assets held in on-chain addresses...
Research: Bitcoin exchange flows show headstrong belief in face of bad news
On-chain data from Glassnode, analyzed by CryptoSlate, shows in the event of bad news, Bitcoiners act with bullish conviction 75% of the time. Furthermore, the analysis of the exchange inflow/outflow chart from Glassnode revealed that even during bearish events, Bitcoiners retain confidence regarding exchange trading. Inflows and outflows usually mirror...
Coinbase asks users to convert their USDT to USDC for free
Coinbase is incentivizing its users to convert their Tether (USDT) holdings for USD Coin (USDC), according to a Dec. 8 blog post. According to the US-based exchange, recent events have shown that customers needed stability and trust in fiat-backed stablecoins in times of volatility. Because of this, it revealed that it was waiving its fees for the conversion.
CZ accused SBF of trying to depeg USDT through Alameda
The drama surrounding FTX and Binance continues to unfold as new text messages emerge that show what went on behind the scenes as the exchange crumbled. The New York Times obtained text messages from a group chat with Sam Bankman-Fried, Changpeng Zhao, and various other cryptocurrency executives that were exchanged on Nov. 10 — the day before FTX filed for bankruptcy.
Bitcoin sees minor sell-off in response to worse-than-expected PPI data
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released Producer Price Index (PPI) data for November showing a month-over-month increase of 0.3%. Expectations were for a 0.2% increase, giving a worse-than-expected result and further signs inflation is not under control. PPI shows the average change over time in the selling prices received...
Bitcoin’s 2022 realized losses is almost double the size of realized profit
CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode charts showed that Bitcoin’s (BTC) realized losses in 2022 were almost twice the size of realized profit. According to the chart, Bitcoin had a realized loss of $195 billion in 2022. This means that several holders sold their BTCs for less than they bought them. Most of these losses occurred in February, May, June, and November.
