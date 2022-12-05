ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

B102.7

Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive

If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
LE MARS, IA
myklgr.com

MN state flu update for week ending Dec. 3

The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows 501 people were hospitalized with the flu for the week ending December 3rd. That’s a decline of 58 hospitalizations from a week earlier. A total of one-thousand-857 patients have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
9&10 News

Top Headlines: It Was a Crime-Ridden Week in Northern Michigan

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. Seems like more than a few people are going to get a lump of coal for Christmas this year, as there was a LOT of crime this week. But we’ll end this article with a happy story to cheer you up.
MICHIGAN STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
myklgr.com

Two-county car chase leads to arrest near Clements Thursday

A two-county car chase led to a man being taken into custody near Clements Thursday. On Dec. 8, at about 11:28 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office learned that Brown County deputies were pursuing a vehicle headed toward Redwood County. Redwood County deputies went to the area where the vehicle was last seen, but were unable to locate it.
CLEMENTS, MN
The Madras Pioneer

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis

After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KAAL-TV

Tracking Thursday night – Snow potential

There’s a considerable amount of disagreement in the going data for Thursday night into Friday. But a larger storm system is expected to cut through the middle of the country. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa appears to be riding the northern extent of this storms potential. The disagreement mainly...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
IOWA STATE

