The repeated racial harassment of a Black, straight-A student at an Ottumwa middle school was not adequately addressed by the school district and might have led to the student's diminished academic performance, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The department on Monday outlined the findings of its investigation into the Ottumwa Community School District's […]

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO