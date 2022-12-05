FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stephanie Crandall has recently announced that she will be running for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large. Crandall currently serves as the director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne. She says she wants to help better develop the southeast side of the city, stating that children on this side of town live about an average of 20 years less than children growing up on the city’s southwest side.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO