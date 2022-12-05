ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne Philharmonic plans free community concert amid strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced on Friday that they will play a free holiday concert Saturday evening after their Holiday Pops performances were canceled amid their strike. On Thursday, the players’ association announced that they are going on strike after they failed...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crandall announces run for FW City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stephanie Crandall has recently announced that she will be running for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large. Crandall currently serves as the director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne. She says she wants to help better develop the southeast side of the city, stating that children on this side of town live about an average of 20 years less than children growing up on the city’s southwest side.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
OSCEOLA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Community mourns loss of former Wayne Township Trustee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne Township officials announced Wednesday that they are mourning the loss of Richard Stevenson, Sr., a former Trustee. They say Stevenson served the Wayne Township community for 12 years, serving four terms from 2007 to 2019. “Mr. Stevenson was a tireless champion of the people...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Huntington man charged with neglect in death of girlfriend’s son

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A 32-year-old Huntington man is facing neglect charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son, court records show. Probable cause documents say around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Dover Street where a woman told police she came home and found her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
HUNTINGTON, IN
The Lima News

Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder

VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
VAN WERT, OH
abc57.com

Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
GOSHEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured. DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
WOWO News

Standoff in Dekalb County ends peacefully

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Dekalb County police were called to the 5900 block of CR 427 around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the report on a suicidal male that was armed with a firearm. After an approximate two-hour long standoff, the male was taken into police custody without incident....
The Lima News

Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge

VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
VAN WERT, OH
inkfreenews.com

Silver Lake Man Arrested After Punching Police Officer

SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man was arrested after allegedly punching a police officer and recklessly using a firearm. Paul Raymond Jayne, 57, 305 E. Main St., Silver Lake, is charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and battery against a public safety official, both level 6 felonies.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Daily Standard

County slated for roundabout

AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

