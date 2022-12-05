Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Philharmonic plans free community concert amid strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced on Friday that they will play a free holiday concert Saturday evening after their Holiday Pops performances were canceled amid their strike. On Thursday, the players’ association announced that they are going on strike after they failed...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family of missing Fort Wayne man still searching for answers four years later
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the early morning hours of December 8th, Kevin Nguyen disappeared after leaving the Brass Rail in downtown Fort Wayne. He was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Arby’s around the corner on Jefferson Boulevard, but what happened to him from there, no one knows.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crandall announces run for FW City Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stephanie Crandall has recently announced that she will be running for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large. Crandall currently serves as the director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Fort Wayne. She says she wants to help better develop the southeast side of the city, stating that children on this side of town live about an average of 20 years less than children growing up on the city’s southwest side.
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Community mourns loss of former Wayne Township Trustee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne Township officials announced Wednesday that they are mourning the loss of Richard Stevenson, Sr., a former Trustee. They say Stevenson served the Wayne Township community for 12 years, serving four terms from 2007 to 2019. “Mr. Stevenson was a tireless champion of the people...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington man charged with neglect in death of girlfriend’s son
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A 32-year-old Huntington man is facing neglect charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son, court records show. Probable cause documents say around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Dover Street where a woman told police she came home and found her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured. DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.
abc57.com
Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office searching for 26-year-old Joseph Chaffins
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Joseph Scott Chaffins, who was last seen around October 26 in the North Webster area. Chaffins is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
WOWO News
Standoff in Dekalb County ends peacefully
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Dekalb County police were called to the 5900 block of CR 427 around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the report on a suicidal male that was armed with a firearm. After an approximate two-hour long standoff, the male was taken into police custody without incident....
MSP: one dead after crash near Michigan-Indiana border
Troopers say the pick-up truck, driven by the Florida man, crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Van Wert man arraigned on aggravated arson charge
VAN WERT — A Van Wert man entered a plea of not guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted escape and assault,...
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Man Arrested After Punching Police Officer
SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man was arrested after allegedly punching a police officer and recklessly using a firearm. Paul Raymond Jayne, 57, 305 E. Main St., Silver Lake, is charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and battery against a public safety official, both level 6 felonies.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
Daily Standard
County slated for roundabout
AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
