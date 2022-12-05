ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Oklahoma Transportation Official Discusses Landmark Infrastructure Initiative

Oklahoma transportation officials are doing their best to tap into the billions of dollars in federal funding available through the landmark infrastructure initiative Congress passed last year. To that end, the state's Transportation Secretary, Tim Gatz, took numerous meetings in Washington this week. This certainly isn't the first rodeo for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

IMMY Labs Expands Testing To Include Flu A & B

Flu numbers in Oklahoma are on the rise, public health officials are now doing everything they can to keep people healthy. “Probably 70% of our admissions just this week are influenza cases,” Dr. Donna Tyungu who works at OU Children’s Hospital said. Starting this weekend, IMMY Labs will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Cool Friday Temperatures Before Weekend Rain Chances Arrive

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. Cool temperatures and some rain chances hang around...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy