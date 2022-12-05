Read full article on original website
Mrs. Whipple
5d ago
Well hell yes charges need to be filed. He killed an employee of the sheriff's department. Who does that? Who leaves an employee in a car for 22 hours?
31
Chris Simmons
5d ago
if this guy doesn't go to prison for negligent homicide of a police officer then the justice system is rigged and they should drop all charges of anybody ever getting an assault charge for trying to get a police dog to stop biting them. fair is fair if I killed that cop dog I'd be facing life, just cuz he's a cop he should face the same punishment cuz like mom said " if they can dish it they can take it." tell me im wrong.
16
Bill
5d ago
What was he doing for 22 hours that he couldn't check on his dog?? No excuses! No leniency!!
29
