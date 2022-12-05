An Iowa couple has been charged with an unthinkable and disturbing crime. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha were arrested after they allegedly drowned their newborn daughter in the bathtub moments after she was delivered at the couple's home. The mother had allegedly asked for "meth" to ease her pain from childbirth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Thoma, 31, and Blaha, 24, already shared a two-year-old son when they were arrested for the murder of their newborn daughter. According to an affidavit, the 24-year-old mother was taken to a Webster County hospital in Iowa on November 22, where she allegedly told hospital staff that...

WEBSTER COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO