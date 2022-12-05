Read full article on original website
Penn State Wrestling Rolls Over Oregon State, 31-3
A Sunday afternoon home dual meet at Rec Hall is always special, and the Penn State wrestling team turned in a special performance against Oregon State. The Nittany Lions took nine out of 10 bouts, but had close matches in many of them in a 31-3 victory over the Beavers.
‘He’s Just a Warrior, man’: Penn State HC Micah Shrewsberry Praises Star Player Jalen Pickett
For coach Micah Shrewsberry, star guard Jalen Pickett and Penn State, there were a lot of negatives to take away from the team’s Big Ten opener this past Wednesday. In a rare case where Penn State came in favored against coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State, it couldn’t get it done.
Smeltzer: Penn State Must Keep Momentum Gained From Illinois Upset, or Narrative Won’t Change
Did this past week sum up Penn State men’s basketball or what?. It started poorly Wednesday night when Penn State dropped its Big Ten opener at home to Michigan State in a game it was favored to win. As bad as things felt after Wednesday night, the vibe was...
‘Anarchy? Nope’: Jon Rothstein, Others React to Penn State’s Upset win at Illinois
Penn State men’s basketball responded to a disappointing home loss to Michigan State in its conference opener this past Wednesday with an upset over 17th-ranked and 11.5-point favorite Illinois on the road. Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say about it.
Chris Stoll Wins Patrick Mannelly Award as Nation’s Best Long Snapper
On Saturday, Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given to the best long snapper in the country. He won the award over finalist Alex Ward of UCF and Matt Hembrough of Oklahoma State for the award. The award is taken from the name of Patrick Mannelly, who was the long snapper at Duke and played for the Chicago Bears for from 1998-2013.
Penn State Fans Will Have Opportunity to Recruit 2023 5-Star WR Jurrion Dickey
Thanks to the Name, Image and Likeness collective, Penn State fans have the power to recruit a Class of 2023 five-star wide receiver. Jurrion Dickey, out of Menlo-Atherton High School in Menlo Park, California, announced that he would be picking his school of choice, which is down to Oregon, Penn State or Tennessee, based on which school’s fan base buys his trading card the most. This is an innovative but inevitable marketing tool by Dickey, who right now is an Oregon commit. Still, Penn State and Tennessee have pushed hard for Dickey throughout his recruiting process.
Smeltzer: Rose Bowl Would be a Signature win for Penn State
Penn State ended its regular season 10-2 but didn’t have a signature win. None of No. 11 Penn State’s 10 wins came against ranked teams, and that bothers fans. Yes, 2022 was, to quote Frank Sinatra, “a very good year” for Penn State. With few exceptions,...
Late Surge Lifts Notre Dame Past Penn State 5-3
Notre Dame had five goal scorers and it pulled away in the third period to split its series with Penn State, winning 5-3 on Saturday Night at the Compton Family Ice Arena. In the middle of the first period, Notre Dame (8-8-2) drew first blood when Ryder Rolston scored. Mick Leivermann and Chase Blackmun assisted the goal. Penn State outshot Notre Dame 13-5 but lost the face-off battle 10-3. Although Notre Dame had the lead, Penn State controlled the game’s pace much like it did Friday night.
Penn State Upsets Double-Digit Favorite Illinois
Penn State got its biggest win of this season and perhaps of the Micah Shrewsberry era with a 74-59 win at No. 17 Illinois. Illinois came in as an 11.5-point favorite. Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk each had 20 points, and Funk went 6-9 from 3-point land. Seth Lundy added...
5 Thing to Know Before Penn State-Illinois Basketball Game
Penn State basketball is at Illinois Saturday. The team’s Big Ten opener didn’t go as plan. The favored Lions fell flat in the second half and lost to Michigan State, 67-58, at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State basketball looks to bounce back at Illinois Saturday. Here are...
