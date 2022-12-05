Read full article on original website
News On 6
Oklahoma Transportation Official Discusses Landmark Infrastructure Initiative
Oklahoma transportation officials are doing their best to tap into the billions of dollars in federal funding available through the landmark infrastructure initiative Congress passed last year. To that end, the state's Transportation Secretary, Tim Gatz, took numerous meetings in Washington this week. This certainly isn't the first rodeo for...
News On 6
OHP Credits Secure Oklahoma Schools’ Training Program For Swatting Response
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said their response to the hoax active shooter 911 calls that were made to several schools across the state Thursday is thanks to a new way officers train. Swatting began in online communities associated with gamers and hackers. Their goal is to target a person to...
News On 6
Push For State Question 828 On Abortion Stalls
On Halloween, a grass roots group submitted a ballot initiative that aims to re-legalize abortion and protect the right in the state constitution. The group got through the first hurdle two days ago but decided to stop the effort. That ballot question, SQ 828, got the green light to start...
News On 6
IMMY Labs Expands Testing To Include Flu A & B
Flu numbers in Oklahoma are on the rise, public health officials are now doing everything they can to keep people healthy. “Probably 70% of our admissions just this week are influenza cases,” Dr. Donna Tyungu who works at OU Children’s Hospital said. Starting this weekend, IMMY Labs will...
News On 6
Nationwide Organization Laying Wreaths On Graves Of Veterans
Every year during the Christmas Season, Wreaths Across America lays wreaths at the grave sites of veterans. Leaders with the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial loved the idea and now, wreaths are placed at the headstones of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. 509...
News On 6
OHP Setting Up DUI Checkpoints
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's ENDUI teams are on the lookout for any one driving under the influence. Starting Saturday, sobriety checkpoints will start at 9:30 p.m. and last until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. OHP said the goal is simple: to make Oklahoma as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off...
News On 6
Approaching Rain And Storms Could Last Throughout Weekend
Rain moves in this afternoon out west and arrives in central Oklahoma this evening and tonight. Highs today will climb into the 50s and 60s. Rain will linger across central and southern Oklahoma off and on Saturday. Rain moves out of the state late Saturday and then we look dry...
