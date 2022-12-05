Montgomery County Council Meeting on Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. to Welcome Six New Councilmembers as Part of an 11-Member Council With Increased Representation for County Residents and the Most Women Leaders in Council History

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Meeting on December 12; Council will continue its review of local and bi-county bills for the upcoming 2023 Maryland General Assembly
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 12 at 12:30 p.m. to continue its review of the remaining local and bi-county bills for the upcoming 2023 Maryland General Assembly. More detail on the agenda item is provided below. Review: The Council will continue its review...
mocoshow.com
Planners Brief Planning Board on Approach to Conduct Legislatively Required Climate Assessment of Zoning Text Amendments and Master Plans
County Bill 3-22 passed in July 2022 requires climate assessments of bills, zoning text amendments and master plans. The Montgomery County Planning Department briefed the Planning Board on a proposed approach to conduct climate assessment of Zoning Text Amendments (ZTAs) and master plans as required by the County Bill 3-22. On July 25, 2022, the Montgomery County Council signed Bill 3-22, “Climate Assessments” into law. The bill requires the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) to conduct a climate assessment of introduced county bills starting January 1, 2023, and the Planning Board to conduct a climate assessment of proposed ZTAs, master plans, and master plan amendments starting March 1, 2023.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Oakview Drive Sidewalk Proposal in Roscoe Nix Elementary School Community in Silver Spring to be Held on Wednesday, Jan. 18
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, Jan. 18, starting at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed construction of a sidewalk in the Roscoe Nix Elementary School community on Oakview Drive from Dilston Road to New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.
mocoshow.com
Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney seeks expressions of interest from lawyers interested in being appointed, pursuant to Montgomery County Charter Section 213, as special counsel to provide legal services to the newly formed Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) sitting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additional information on the PAB/ACC can be found here. The PAB and ACC is tasked with reviewing issues and receiving public complaints arising from local Law Enforcement agencies including the Montgomery County Department of Police, the municipal police departments, and the Sheriff’s office.
mocoshow.com
‘Home for the Holidays:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for All Animals Dec. 11-24
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all animals from Sunday, Dec. 11, through Saturday, Dec. 24. The “Home for the Holidays” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full,...
mocoshow.com
Urgent Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Concerning Synthetic Opioids, Especially Fentanyl
Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan on Friday, December 9:. I am reaching out to make sure students, staff, and families are aware of a very dangerous trend in substance use affecting our community. Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them. MCPS continues to work diligently alongside local government authorities and community partners on a comprehensive and coordinated approach to this dangerous epidemic.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Investigating First Degree Assault That Occurred at Lakeforest Mall on Saturday Night
Gaithersburg Police is investigating an assault that occurred at Lakeforest Mall at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. A suspect armed with a handgun was involved in some sort of confrontation at the mall, that was possibly related to shoplifting. The suspect fled and Gaithersburg Police is investigating the incident as a first-degree assault.
mocoshow.com
‘Holiday Street Fest’ (with Fireworks) To Take Place at Rio on Saturday, December 10
Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg will hold a ‘Holiday Street Fest’ that will include a fireworks presentation on Saturday, December 10th. The fun begins with a market during the day from 1pm-5pm, a DJ playing music from 5pm-7pm and fireworks at 6:45pm. Additional details, per Rio, below:. “Cue the...
mocoshow.com
Over 100 Silver Spring International Middle School French Immersion Students Participate in Visit with French President and First Lady
More than 100 French Immersion sixth, seventh and eighth grade students from Silver Spring International Middle School participated in the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. First lady Dr. Jill Biden invited the students to participate in the visit. Students and the first ladies, both educators, toured Planet Word in Washington, D.C., and enjoyed a poetry reading. Some students had the opportunity to greet and engage with them over an interactive book device in the library.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Responds to Accidental Discharge of BB Gun at Local Middle School on Thursday
A letter (available below) was sent home to the Silver Spring International Middle School community on Thursday, December 8th, detailing an incident involving a BB gun accidentally discharging and striking a student in the leg during the school day. According to the letter, a 7th grade student showed a BB...
mocoshow.com
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg to Temporarily Close on December 13
Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg will be temporarily closing next week to complete renovations at the gym. Signage on the front door reads, “We are working on an upgraded club! We temporarily close on 12/13 at 9pm and plan to re-open tentatively on 12/30. Further communication will be posted!” The Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in the Germantown Plaza shopping center briefly closed for renovations back in November.
mocoshow.com
Jersey Mike’s is Coming to Aspen Hill
Jersey Mike’s will be opening a new restaurant in the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Jersey Mike’s was founded as...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Respond to Shoplifting Call at Lakeforest; One Suspect Brandished Firearm While Fleeing
Per Gaithersburg Police: On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 8:58 p.m., Gaithersburg Police responded to the Macy’s located at 701 Russell Avenue in Lakeforest Mall for the report of a shoplifting. Two male suspects entered the store and one male suspect selected merchandise. Both suspects then exited the store without paying. While both suspects were fleeing, one of the male suspects brandished a firearm.
mocoshow.com
Gold’s Gym Closes Layhill Center Location
Gold’s Gym closed its Layhill Center location in Silver Spring earlier this month, according to a representative from one of its Rockville locations. We were told the decision was made to not renew the lease at 14348 Layhill Rd. Gold’s Gym has other Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown,...
mocoshow.com
Serial Bank Robber From Gaithersburg Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery and for Violating Supervised Release for Two Previous Federal Robbery Convictions
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte today sentenced Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” age 46, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
mocoshow.com
Several Pets Unaccounted For Following Sunday Afternoon Fire
3:35pm Update per MCFRS: Two dogs were located in the smoke filled house, likely over come by smoke. They did not survive, no other injuries. Original report: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Rd near Hillandale Rd in Chevy Chase at approximately 2:40pm on Sunday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson, Pete Piringer.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: One Apprehended, One-at-Large, None Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Frederick
Per the Frederick Police: At approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Frederick Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire in the Unit Block of South Market Street near the area of W. All Saints Street. The calls described two individuals in a confrontation that eventually escalated to the pair exchanging gunfire with each other.
mocoshow.com
Holiday Flash Light Bus is Back
The Holiday Flash Light bus is back again this year with a new twist. This year, there will be Flash Light buses operating along the Route 29 corridor. Additional information on how to ride the flash below:. How to Ride the Flash: Flash is the easy, convenient way to get...
mocoshow.com
Norwood Rd Remains Closed Following Early Morning Crash
WTOP Traffic reports that Norwood Rd remains closed late Sunday morning, between Dr. Bird Rd and Layhill Rd, for emergency utility following a crash that occurred around 12:45am early on Sunday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for an overturned vehicle into a telephone pole with occupant(s) trapped inside the vehicle. The crash occurred on the 16900 block of Norwood Rd, near Excalibur Lane, in the area of Sandy Springs Friends School, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List
Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
Comments / 1