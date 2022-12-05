ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Capital Rundown breaks down the latest in Michigan politics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week’s Capital Rundown covers the full gamut of another busy week in Michigan politics. In this week’s rundown, coverage includes the recount requests on Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, which passed by about 900,000 and nearly 600,000 votes each. The recount requests come from an activist group known as the […]
Michigan Poll

Press conference on U of M’s purchase of Sparrow. Paul Whelan’s brother speaks on Brittney Griner’s …. The family of Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges, spoke with NewsNation following word that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russia in a prisoner swap.
No. 5 UConn tops LIU, is unbeaten ahead of Big East play

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Donovan Clingan keeps raising the bar with each game in his first season with UConn. The 7-foot-2 center had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61 on Saturday. It was Clingan’s second double-double of...
STORRS, CT

