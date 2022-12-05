Read full article on original website
Two-county car chase leads to arrest near Clements Thursday
A two-county car chase led to a man being taken into custody near Clements Thursday. On Dec. 8, at about 11:28 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office learned that Brown County deputies were pursuing a vehicle headed toward Redwood County. Redwood County deputies went to the area where the vehicle was last seen, but were unable to locate it.
Warrant for narcotics, firearms finds both hidden in toys with kids home
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force search warrant looking for guns and narcotics turned up a stash of both hidden throughout a home and in children’s toys. Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, of Mankato, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance...
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business
A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same. Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
Kidnapping charges filed against Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Plunkett has been charged with taking a child without the legal rights to so so as well as burglary. Both charges are felonies. Plunkett is the biological mother of the child. Tuesday night, Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a kidnapping and burglary on...
Search for group who stole 13 guns, ammo, vehicles on Thanksgiving Day
Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a group of suspects wanted for the theft of more than a dozen long guns, ammunition, and three vehicles in Thanksgiving Day. The Sibley County Sheriff's County issued an alert for public help identifying and tracking down five suspects following the theft from a house near Belle Plaine.
Hadley Man Dies in One-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Near Currie
CURRIE, MN (KMHL) — Murray County Dispatch received a call early Wednesday morning at 4:29 reporting a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of county road 38 and 121st street near Currie. Murray County Deputies located a 2000 White Ford F-150 operated by Michael Swenson of Hadley Minnesota. Swenson was...
Jury reaches verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting near Mayo Clinic Health System
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting on Echo Street in Mankato, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital last fall. Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed faced charges of attemtped murder, two counts posession of a firearm and...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
AN ORDINANCE ENACTING AND ADOPTING A SUPPLEMENT TO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF REDWOOD FALLS
The Redwood Falls City Council introduced the proposed ordinance at the meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. City Council will consider adopting the proposed ordinance at the next meeting being held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. ORDINANCE NO. 83, FOURTH SERIES. AN ORDINANCE ENACTING AND ADOPTING A SUPPLEMENT TO...
With a grain of salt: an age-old process that promotes health
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s an age-old practice that offers profound health. Salt therapy is among today’s biggest spa and wellness trends. From reducing stress and the effects of respiratory (colds, bronchitis, asthma, etc.) and skin conditions (psoriasis and eczema) salt therapy is a natural wellness approach that has been embraced worldwide. Kelsey and Lisa visited with Gari Jo Jordan of Body Concepts, a local spa at 1615 N. Riverfront Dr. in Mankato, to learn more about what The Salt Room has to offer!
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Drug court grad ready to write the next chapter
The goal of the Steele-Waseca Drug Court is opportunity. When it was formed in July 2014, “we knew that if we tried to work a little bit different, maybe we could keep these people out of the system,” said Nicole Grams, SWDC Coordinator. “Maybe we can get these...
Emerald Ash Borer found in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn – Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has just been confirmed in the city of Mankato. The invasive species was detected during a routine tree survey by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under their bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves essential nutrients to all the parts of the tree. Minnesota is especially vulnerable to EAB since it has more than one billion ash trees, the most of any state. Residents are being encouraged to watch for EAB on their firewood and ash trees, and to follow the MDA's guidelines to stop the spread of EAB.Following the infestation, the MDA put Blue Earth County on an EAB quarantine, meaning that residents cannot transport any hardwood from Blue Earth County to a non-quarantined county. You can learn more about Mankato's infestation on the city's website. You can also check the status of EAB in Minnesota by visiting the MDA's EDA Status map.
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
BE city meeting draws big crowd
A long night for the Blue Earth City Council began at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Among several hefty items on the council’s agenda was a public hearing for the 2023 Street and Utility Improvement Project. The City Council Chambers were packed to bursting with Blue Earth residents...
Neil Serbus
Neil Serbus, age 45, of Olivia died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, December 16, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial is in the church cemetery. Lunch will follow at the Church Jubilee Center. Casual dress for his service is what Neil would want. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Ardell Ertwin Tepfer
Ardell Ertwin Tepfer, age 82 of Danube, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Olivia Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 12th, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Danube, MN. The Rev. Darren Green will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery south of Danube. Visitation will also be held at St. Matthew’s one hour prior to the service, and on Sunday, December 11th, from 5:30 – 7:30pm. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.
