KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in...
americanmilitarynews.com
CDC recommends masks for COVID over holidays for 3rd year
With the holiday season in gear, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again encouraging Americans to wear masks and take other measures to minimize the spread of multiple respiratory illnesses now circulating, including COVID-19. While experts are expressing cautious optimism about COVID levels this winter, it’s being...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Republicans had higher COVID-19 death rates in the first year of the pandemic, new research says
The COVID-19 pandemic has been defined not only by its outsized impact on the lives of people all over the world. In the U.S., the global pandemic has become a polarizing political issue, with misinformation flying far and wide on social media. Now, new research suggests that politics played a...
Lenacapavir Shows Continued Promise for People With Drug-Resistant HIV
Lenacapavir, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, continues to demonstrate good efficacy for highly treatment-experienced people, including those with a low CD4 count or a high baseline viral load, according to further results from the CAPELLA study presented at the recent HIV Drug Therapy meeting in Glasgow. Lenacapavir, from Gilead Sciences,...
FDA OKs Bivalent COVID Boosters for Kids 6 Months and Older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters for young children after clinical trials showed they are safe and effective. The updated boosters protect against both the original strain of COVID and highly contagious Omicron variants. Timing of the approval comes as Americans head into the...
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID pandemic reversed ten years of progress in reducing cardiovascular deaths in US
The COVID-19 pandemic reversed a decade's worth of progress in reducing mortality from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., new research has found. The international research team, including Keele University's Professor Mamas Mamas, studied data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control's (CDC) WONDER database, spanning 21 years between 1999 and 2020.
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
MedicalXpress
Drugs to prevent anxiety, stress reactions and inflammation found to reduce risk of metastases after tumor surgery
A short, simple and safe drug treatment developed at Tel Aviv University reduced the risk of the spread of cancer metastases after surgery to remove the primary tumor—according to the first clinical study of its kind conducted among 34 colon cancer patients operated on at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center.
Healthline
Covid Arm After Moderna or Pfizer Shot: What to Know
COVID arm is a harmless delayed skin reaction to the COVID vaccine. It happens about one week after the first or second shot of the Moderna vaccine but may also occur after Pfizer. If you didn’t get it before, you’re less likely to get it after a booster shot.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Shed Light on Blood-Clotting After COVID-19 Vaccination
The findings reveal a slight increase in risk after adenovirus vaccines, which should be taken into account when organizing immunization campaigns and planning future vaccine development. A new study recently published in The BMJ provides further information on the risk of developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against...
U.S. FDA authorizes bivalent COVID shots for kids as young as 6 months old
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has authorized COVID-19 shots from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) that target both the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants for use in children as young as 6 months of age.
The Jewish Press
Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Wins FDA Priority Review
Pfizer Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its biologics license application for RSVpreF – its new vaccine to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by the RSV virus in people ages 60 and up. The decision followed the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation of...
US News and World Report
GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi Fend off Thousands of U.S. Lawsuits Over Alleged Zantac Cancer Link
(Reuters) - Drugmakers GSK Plc, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA and Boehringer Ingelheim on Tuesday were spared thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer, as a judge found the claims were not backed by sound science. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West...
NASDAQ
Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe
Biogen BIIB announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the marketing authorization application seeking approval of antisense drug, tofersen in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) with superoxide dismutase 1 (“SOD1”) mutation. ALS is a rare neurodegenerative disease whose progression leads to a steady...
WebMD
U.S. Sees Rise in COVID Cases After Thanksgiving
Dec. 5, 2022 – The U.S. is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, ignited by holiday travel and gatherings, health officials say. For months, COVID-19 metrics held steady, as the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) dominated headlines and hospitals with earlier-than-usual onslaughts. Now, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 28% and test positivity is up 40% over the past 2 weeks, The New York Times data tracker shows.
