ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Interesting Engineering

FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
americanmilitarynews.com

CDC recommends masks for COVID over holidays for 3rd year

With the holiday season in gear, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again encouraging Americans to wear masks and take other measures to minimize the spread of multiple respiratory illnesses now circulating, including COVID-19. While experts are expressing cautious optimism about COVID levels this winter, it’s being...
ajmc.com

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD

A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
POZ

Lenacapavir Shows Continued Promise for People With Drug-Resistant HIV

Lenacapavir, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, continues to demonstrate good efficacy for highly treatment-experienced people, including those with a low CD4 count or a high baseline viral load, according to further results from the CAPELLA study presented at the recent HIV Drug Therapy meeting in Glasgow. Lenacapavir, from Gilead Sciences,...
HealthDay

FDA OKs Bivalent COVID Boosters for Kids 6 Months and Older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters for young children after clinical trials showed they are safe and effective. The updated boosters protect against both the original strain of COVID and highly contagious Omicron variants. Timing of the approval comes as Americans head into the...
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID pandemic reversed ten years of progress in reducing cardiovascular deaths in US

The COVID-19 pandemic reversed a decade's worth of progress in reducing mortality from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., new research has found. The international research team, including Keele University's Professor Mamas Mamas, studied data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control's (CDC) WONDER database, spanning 21 years between 1999 and 2020.
MedicalXpress

Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research

While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
Healthline

Covid Arm After Moderna or Pfizer Shot: What to Know

COVID arm is a harmless delayed skin reaction to the COVID vaccine. It happens about one week after the first or second shot of the Moderna vaccine but may also occur after Pfizer. If you didn’t get it before, you’re less likely to get it after a booster shot.
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Shed Light on Blood-Clotting After COVID-19 Vaccination

The findings reveal a slight increase in risk after adenovirus vaccines, which should be taken into account when organizing immunization campaigns and planning future vaccine development. A new study recently published in The BMJ provides further information on the risk of developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against...
The Jewish Press

Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Wins FDA Priority Review

Pfizer Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its biologics license application for RSVpreF – its new vaccine to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by the RSV virus in people ages 60 and up. The decision followed the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation of...
NASDAQ

Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe

Biogen BIIB announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the marketing authorization application seeking approval of antisense drug, tofersen in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) with superoxide dismutase 1 (“SOD1”) mutation. ALS is a rare neurodegenerative disease whose progression leads to a steady...
WebMD

U.S. Sees Rise in COVID Cases After Thanksgiving

Dec. 5, 2022 – The U.S. is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, ignited by holiday travel and gatherings, health officials say. For months, COVID-19 metrics held steady, as the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) dominated headlines and hospitals with earlier-than-usual onslaughts. Now, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 28% and test positivity is up 40% over the past 2 weeks, The New York Times data tracker shows.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy