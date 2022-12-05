Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Four-person dev team gets Apple’s M-series GPU working in Linux
For the brave people running Linux on Apple Silicon, their patience has paid off. GPU drivers that provide desktop hardware acceleration are now available in Asahi Linux, unleashing more of the M-series chips’ power. It has taken roughly two years to reach this alpha-stage OpenGL driver, but the foundational...
Ars Technica
A quick look at AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which is smaller than an RTX 4080
AMD's next-generation Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT graphics cards launch next week on December 13. Powered by the chiplet-based RDNA3 architecture, these $999 and $899 GPUs will compete with Nvidia's $1,200-and-up RTX 4000-series and will attempt to address some of the shortcomings of the outgoing RX 6000-series (lackluster real-time raytracing performance, for one).
Digital Trends
Intel just gave your Arc GPU double the frames-per-second performance
It’s no secret that Intel’s Arc graphics cards had a rough launch, with multiple delays and even cancellation rumors plaguing Intel’s efforts. But now the company finally has some good news: its latest drivers could more than double Arc performance in certain situations. In a recent blog...
Intel Arc graphics beta driver delivers up to 80% more performance in DX9 games
Intel finally gives Arc native DX9 rendering, but only in some games.
Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU Beats Core i9-13900K By 10 Percent In New Benchmarks
The first benchmarks for Intel's forthcoming Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz processor have emerged on Geekbench 5.
TechRadar
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
Engadget
Apple's future iPhones and Macs will use TSMC chips made in Arizona
You didn't have to wait long for confirmation of Apple's domestic chip plans. Company chief Tim Cook has revealed that Apple will buy chips made at TSMC's upcoming factory in Phoenix, Arizona. While Cook didn't say just how those chips will be used, the 4- and 3-nanometer parts are expected to find their way into next-generation iPhones, Macs and other key products. Apple is currently TSMC's largest customer.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Asus ROG Flow X16 gaming laptop with 165Hz QHD display and RTX 3060 now discounted by 20%
The 16-inch gaming laptop from Asus may only sport a modest RTX 3060 GPU, but its bright QHD+ display and the rather unique convertible form factor clearly separates the ROG Flow X16 from more affordable competitors with a similar CPU and GPU combination. To the delight of many tech enthusiasts,...
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
Intel teases Sapphire Rapids workstation CPUs coming "pretty soon"
In a nutshell: Sapphire Rapids workstation chips are expected across a range of SKUs including the flagship Xeon W9-3495X with support for both DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5. The highest-end chip is said to feature 56 cores / 112 threads with a base clock of 1.9GHz and a boost clock of 4.8GHz with 105MB of L3 cache and a 350W TDP.
Vendor Confirms RTX 4070 Ti is a Resurrected RTX 4080 12GB
Colorful has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is indeed Nvidia's "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB.
TSMC upgrades Arizona fab to 3nm but high-end GPU production still unlikely
Some GPU production to return to US soil after decades.
Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks tease better performance than RTX 4080 in some cases
Benchmarks aren’t an end-all-be-all for graphics card or computer processor performance, but they can give users a good idea of what they’re getting into before possibly dropping a couple grand on new system components. Now, new benchmarks seem to tease that Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks are coming in just slightly higher than the RTX 4080, at least when it comes to Vulkan scores.
The best graphics cards deals in December 2022
Buying a new graphics card can be tough, so we're going to help you make the best possible purchase decision.
MediaTek's new Dimensity 8200 chipset is (almost) all about the node jump
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. MediaTek is once again out with a new mobile chipset — this one is intended to hit that sweet spot between the mid-range and premium price zones some Wall Street stiffs call "Premium B." The Dimensity 8200 follows in the steps of the Dimensity 9200 launched last month, but its bloodline clearly comes from the Dimensity 8000 and 8100 dual releases from back in March. For lack of a better term, you could call the 8200 a power play.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
Ars Technica
Review: The 2022 Dell XPS 13 is more than just a pretty face
Specs at a glance: Dell XPS 13 2022 (9315) Screen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS non-touchscreen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS touchscreen. CPU Intel Core i5-1230U Intel Core i7-1250U vPro Intel Core i5-1230U. RAM 8GB LPDDR5-5200 32GB LPDDR5-5200 16GB LPDDR5-5200. Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2...
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Ships 2550 NVMe SSD Built With 232-Layer NAND
Micron Technology MU recently announced that it has initiated the volume shipments of the world’s most advanced client Solid State Drive (SSD) — Micron 2550 NVM express (NVMe) SSD — built with the company’s industry-leading 232-layer NAND technology. The first of its kind technology, which delivers outstanding peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) Gen4 performance and superior user experience, is getting shipped to global personal computer (PC) original equipment manufacturers, for use in mainstream laptops and desktops.
Halo: MCC's weirdly great post-launch support continues with Steam Workshop integration
Far from the game it was.
Corsair's Bendable Xeneon Flex Monitor Will Cost $1999, Pre-Orders Start Dec 15
The Corsair Xeneon Flex is a bendable 45-inch QHD monitor that will cost $1999 and be available to pre-order starting Dec. 15.
