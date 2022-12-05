ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
 6 days ago

Deion Sanders

© Barbara Gauntt / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record.

According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long.

Per Doug Samuels of Football Scoop, Taggart will reportedly join recently-hired Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in Boulder.

"Willie Taggart reportedly joining Deion's staff," Samuels tweeted Monday.

Taggart's role under Sanders at Colorado has yet to be finalized. It will, though, be the first non-head coaching position for Taggart since his time coaching running backs at Stanford in 2009.

Following his stint with Stanford, Taggart was hired by Western Kentucky to be the team's head coach in 2010. Taggart, who quarterbacked the Hilltoppers in the mid-90's, quickly turned around a Western Kentucky program that was in the midst of a 26-game losing streak.

Breaking the school's lengthy losing streak was just the start for Taggart, however, as he followed up a 2-10 first season with back-to-back seven win campaigns.

Taggart then left Western Kentucky in 2013 to become the head coach at South Florida. After finishing a familiar 2-10 in his first year with the Bulls, Taggart led South Florida to 4, 8, and then 10 wins over his next three seasons.

Having displayed major turnarounds at two FBS programs, Taggart was hired by Oregon in 2017. After a 7-5 record in his first year coaching the Ducks, Taggart left the school to become the next head coach at his dream job, Florida State.

Unfortunately, his first and only year at Oregon marked the last full season that a Taggart-coached team has finished a year above .500. Florida State went 5-7 in 2018 and following a 4-5 start to the Seminoles' 2019 season, Taggart was fired.

Hired by Florida Atlantic in 2020, Taggart ended his COVID-shortened first year with the Owls at 5-4. Unlike his previous Group of Five coaching stops, though, Taggart couldn't improve the Owls' win totals and ended each of the next two seasons with a record of 5-7.

Now with Colorado, Taggart and Deion Sanders will hope to lead the Buffaloes over TCU in their 2023 regular season opener.

Mell F
5d ago

People are such hypocrites. They're calling him a sellout but how many people started watching and/or attending the games simply because of him. We saw the number of HCBU coaches who made it clear they didn't want him. Showed their behinds. We don't know what that man dealt with but he did what many have not. Invested time into those young men. He built up from the inside and it showed on the field.

Michael A. Grady
6d ago

Coach Prime deserves this opportunity. He made Jackson State a household name. Not just for athletics but for an excellent education

bidenisdumberthandog$h!t
6d ago

Willie Taggart is the luckiest guy who ever coached college football. He’s a terrible coach, always gets fired, and hired again. He’s the coaching version of Ground Hogs Day.

Athlon Sports

