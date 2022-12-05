NBA Insider Claims That Atlanta Hawks Players Would Back Nate McMillan In Conflict With Trae Young If They Had To Pick

The Atlanta Hawks players would back Nate McMillan in the conflict with Trae Young.

Trae Young is one of the best talents in the league, and there is no doubt that he's already impressive given that he's only 24 years old. He has been to the Eastern Conference Finals with the Atlanta Hawks already, and he has a chance to get even further this year due to the team adding Dejounte Murray in the summer.

Though a lot of the talk about Trae Young is usually about his performances, that was not the case recently. It was reported that Trae Young and Nate McMillan had an altercation, which led Young to skip the Atlanta Hawks' latest game against the Denver Nuggets.

Recently, NBA insider Sam Amick has claimed that if the Hawks players had to pick sides between Trae Young and Nate McMillan in this argument, they would side with Nate McMillan. (34:34)

Raja Bell: Is there any sense of where the team falls on this? I saw something similar with [Zach Wilson] and then he came out with the media and got really combative, and you started to see when they put Mike White in that the team didn’t really have his [Wilson’s] back. There are situations that I’ve been in where a player is stepping up and acting a way towards a coach that is kinda a reflection on the way the team feels about the coach, and there are other situations where a player will act like that and the rest of teammates are like, “Nah, we don’t fuck with that.” Sam Amick: I think the answer’s pretty clear that the players — if they were picking sides on this — to be honest with you, they’d be on Nate’s side.

Obviously, this comes as a bit of a surprise, as a lot of players would back the superstar in this situation. However, if the locker room would be united in backing Nate McMillan, it is quite likely that Trae Young's conduct may have been the issue.

It remains to be seen if this incident will affect the team's performance in the future. Hopefully, they are able to get past this issue and focus on winning a championship for the city of Atlanta, which is one of Trae Young's goals .

Trae Young Is Ready To Move Past The Incident With Nate McMillan

Though this may be a trending topic of discussion right now, it seems as though Trae Young is ready to move on from the incident. He recently claimed that it was unfortunate that this private situation got "out to the public", and added that he is going to "focus on basketball" .

“I mean, it was just a situation. I mean, we’re all grown men here. And there’s sometimes we don’t always agree… and it’s unfortunate that private situations and private conversations get out to the public. But I guess that’s what the world we live in now. But um, yeah, I’m just gonna just focus on basketball and focus on helping my team win. And that’s what I got to be focusing on."

Hopefully, this issue between Trae Young and Nate McMillan won't linger for long. Generally, it is best to sort things out as soon as possible and move to focus on the basketball being played by the team.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 13-10 and 4th in the Eastern Conference. They did manage to beat the Denver Nuggets without Trae Young's presence. Hopefully, they are able to figure everything out and become a solid playoff team this year.

