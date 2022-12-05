ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Suspects in Tillamook Forest murders arrested in Nevada, awaiting extradition

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
 6 days ago

Two Tillamook County women will be charged with murder in the death of 52-year-old Marcus Koops, whose body was found at a Tillamook Forest campground on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41, were arrested on Sunday in Mineral County, Nevada, following a multi-state manhunt.

“We are extremely grateful for the professionalism and the cooperation of all the agencies involved that led to the quick apprehension of these two criminals,” said Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer.

Brewer and Detective Chase Ross have traveled to Nevada to begin extradition proceedings after Tillamook County Judge Mary Trevino issued arrest warrants for the pair.

Sturgill and Peaslee will be charged with murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a firearm and theft in the first degree when they return to Tillamook.

The pair had been living in their vehicle at the campsite in the area near the East Fork of the Trask River, where Koops was also residing in his Toyota Sienna Minivan. He had been living in the forest for an extended period of time.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the campsite on Friday to conduct routine a wellness check, he found Koops’s body. His car had been stolen and his dog was left tied to a tree.

Investigators found a firearm and spent cartridges on the scene and surmised that Koops had been shot and his vehicle stolen.

Suspicion quickly fell on Sturgill and Peaslee, with whom deputies were already familiar from previous contacts.

The department quickly sent an alert to all law enforcement agencies in the Western United States and shared DMV pictures of the duo and the victim’s van with the public.

On Sunday, December 4, Sturgill and Peaslee were pulled over in Mineral County, Nevada, southeast of Reno, by local sheriff’s deputies.

They were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, among other Nevada charges, and held without bail.

Brewer and Ross will return the pair to Tillamook where they will be formally charged for the crimes in Oregon.

Brewer thanked the Mineral and Washoe County Sheriff’s Offices in Nevada, the Tillamook Police, the Oregon State Police and Crime Lab, the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office, Tillamook 911 and the Oregon Department of Forestry for their help arresting the two.

Manzanita, OR
