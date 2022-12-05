ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
southarkansassun.com

$675 Direct Payments Could Be Given To Residents In New Jersey

The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase

TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?

The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?

The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Sweet! ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is Coming to Marlton NJ!

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a pastry shop that specialized in, well, bundt cakes, is about to open a location in Marlton New Jersey! The store will be coming to the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center, located at 101 NJ-73. This location will be replacing Madras Indian Cuisine, which closed in 2022. They're...
MARLTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

What are the chances of a White Christmas in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY - Welcome to December!. After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We still need to wait before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the chances of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Swifties Beware! NJ Woman Loses $1480 in Taylor Swift Ticket Scam

For a woman in New Jersey, this case may not be so easy to "Shake It Off". Right now, tickets for the Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" are one of the most-desired items in country. Swifties are so desperate to get their hands on these red-hot tickets, they're willing to pay almost anything to anyone, which makes them susceptible to online scammers. Which unfortunately is the case of a New Jersey woman.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. lawmaker sees all gun owners as homicidal | Letter

In his recent guest column, “N.J.’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives,” Assemblyman John F. McKeon, D-Essex, expressed the badly flawed position held by typical anti-gun activists, insulting citizens who own firearms legally and exercise their Second Amendment rights with violent criminals.
94.5 PST

All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law

It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

