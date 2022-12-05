Read full article on original website
Harrison, Racers Edge and WTR team up for GTD in Michelin Endurance Cup
Racers Edge and Ashton Harrison kicked off 2022 with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in conjunction with Wayne Taylor Racing before going on to win the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Pro-Am title with Mario Farnbacher. It was a taste of things to come, as Harrison, Racers Edge and WTR have committed to the full Michelin Endurance Cup schedule of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 in a GTD-class Acura NSX GT3 Evo22.
Inside the SCCA: Surviving the Big One with David Pintaric
My guest on this week’s episode of Inside the SCCA is a guy who’s been around a lap or two. He’s won two national championships and he survived a huge wreck at Road America… so he knows a thing or two about safety. GT-1 and Trans Am driver David Pintaric talked with me about all the things that have to go right to walk away from a huge shunt.
Red Bull Scramble Series finishes 2022 in the dunes
The Red Bull Sand Scramble returned to the Imperial Sand Dunes of Southern California for the last event of the Red Bull Scramble Series for professional and amateur side-by-side (SXS) racers. The event continues to grow, attracting 96 racers, including Red Bull Junior Off-Road Team driver Seth Quintero and Mia Chapman – well more than 2021.
‘Sky’s the limit’ for Bell at Joe Gibbs Racing after multiple-win 2022
Christopher Bell doesn’t believe it’s for him to say whether the 2022 season was a breakout year that should serve as notice for the NASCAR Cup Series to take him more seriously. Results, for Bell, speak louder than words, and he is just hoping that what he and his Joe Gibbs Racing team accomplished last season is the tip of the iceberg.
Juncos Hollinger confirms Gold and Nannini for Indy NXT
Juncos Hollinger Racing has confirmed it will field Reece Gold and Matteo Nannini (pictured left to right, above) as its Indy NXT by Firestone drivers for the 2023 season. A former two-time winner in Indy Lights, JHR is returning to the primary IndyCar feeder series after a year pushing for success in other racing categories. The fielded rookie Callum Ilott in the NTT IndyCar Series, while also engineering Gold to second place in the Indy Pro 2000 championship, with the team also becoming the 2022 Indy Pro 2000 team champions.
PRUETT: IndyCar’s ambitious play for new TV viewers
IndyCar’s upcoming “100 Days to Indy” isn’t headed to a streaming giant like the one that turned Formula 1 into a U.S. ratings star with the pioneering docuseries “Drive To Survive,” but I wouldn’t paint 100 Days’ destination at The CW and VICE TV as a strategical error. It’s actually an ambitious play.
GT Celebration expands for 2023 with four series to run under Morgan Performance Group
From its beginnings as a series for owners of older GT3 cars, GT Celebration has experienced great growth, and in 2023 it becomes one of four series under the Morgan Performance Group umbrella. GT Celebration began in 2019 with the goal of providing owners of older GT3 cars a place to race with similar vehicles. As founder Rob Morgan has seen more racers looking for a similar experience, the series is expanding and three more are joining in for several weekends.
Inception Racing confirms full-season IMSA program
Inception Racing announced on Friday that the team will enter a full-season McLaren 720S GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023. The team won last season’s IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD and finished second-in-class at Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta. Inception’s lineup will consist of Brendan...
Kevin and Jan Magnussen teaming up for Rolex 24 with MDK Motorsports
MDK Motorsports is bringing father-and-son Danish racing duo Jan and Kevin Magnussen to Daytona for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona to drive alongside team owner Mark Kvamme in a new Porsche 911 GT3R. In addition, Jan will be doing the full Michelin Endurance Cup in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
