Nelly Cheboi, who creates computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren, is CNN's Hero of the Year
Nelly Cheboi, who in 2019 quit a lucrative software engineering job in Chicago to create computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren, is the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year. Online voters selected her from among this year's Top 10 CNN Heroes.
Roush Review: Shining an Inspiring Light on Public Education in ‘Let the Little Light Shine’
A November episode of ABC’s wonderful Abbott Elementary sitcom introduced an antagonist who’s determined to transform Abbott and other Philadelphia public schools into charter schools. I kept thinking about Abbott and its embattled staff while watching Let the Little Light Shine, producer-director Kevin Shaw’s inspiring documentary for POV on PBS about a Chicago elementary school under fire.
The 10 Best Gay/LGBTQIA+ Christmas Movies of All Time
Christmas movies are the coziest, most joyful of year-end treats (some of us watch them year-round, and that's just fine), and thankfully, they're becoming more inclusive. The Holiday Sitter premieres on Hallmark Sun. Dec 11 (starring Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa, it's the network's first-ever holiday rom-com with a same-sex couple front and center), now is a great time to round up the all-time best gay/LGBTQIA+ Christmas movies ever made.
