I Took My Space-Obsessed Kids to Chicago’s Adler Planetarium, and If They Had Their Way, They’d Still Be There

We always loved going to the Chicago Toy and Game Fair (ChiTAG)! It’s the biggest toy and game fair in North America that’s open to the public and it’s so fun to check out the newest toys and games. The fair went virtual for the last couple years, so there’s a lot of excitement this year as it goes back to an in-person event and moves to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Mark your calendar for December 10, 2022 from 10am-6pm and December 11 from 10am-5pm. And we are giving away a family pack, which includes five tickets to each day of the fair and parking!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO