I Took My Space-Obsessed Kids to Chicago’s Adler Planetarium, and If They Had Their Way, They’d Still Be There

Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Chicago Residents Share Mannerisms They Have Picked Up in the City on Viral Reddit Thread
Whether it's the way you talk or walk, Chicago residents new and old alike are sharing what mannerisms they have picked up while living in the city in a viral Reddit thread highlighting the idiosyncrasies of the Windy City. The thread, posted in the Chicago-based subreddit r/chicago, asked users "What...
‘Kold x Windy’ Exclusive First Look: Chicago Female Drill Duo Duck Danger In New Scripted Series
WeTV set to air new scripted series 'Kold x Windy' set in Chicago, about two female drill rappers with very different goals.
thesource.com
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
This Chicago Christmas Market Keeps Getting Ranked as The Best Christmas Market in the Nation
Christkindlmarket Chicago's isn't just one of the city's favorite Christmastime traditions. It's also consistently ranked as one of the best Christmas markets in the nation -- and the world. A newly released list from the Global travel site Big 7 just ranked the "The 25 Best Christmas Markets in North...
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Takes Place Thursday. Here's What Time
Chicago's earliest sunset of the year will take place Thursday, but there's some good news ahead. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which takes place on Dec. 21, the day with the earliest sunset of the year will occur two weeks before that, according to astronomers.
Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'
If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult. In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.
Chicago's Best New Dishes Of 2022
Our 12 favorite new dishes from 2022. We visited an unbelievable amount of restaurants this year. And after hundreds of meals, lots of leftovers we accidentally forgot in the car, and countless coat check refusals, we present to you Chicago’s best new dishes of 2022. These are the bites...
fox32chicago.com
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
breakingtravelnews.com
Waldorf Astoria Chicago unveils fully updated guest rooms and suites, lobby and spa
Waldorf Astoria Chicago is pleased to celebrate the completion of its renovation across the grand chateau-style Gold Coast hotel. The refurbishment includes fully updated guest rooms and suites, the lobby, and spa, as well as debuts a redesigned Presidential Suite and introduces a new, spacious Astoria Suite. Guests are also welcome to enjoy all new food and beverage experiences including the lobby-level Peacock Lounge, the newly opened Brass Tack and the re-introduced, beloved Bernard’s cocktail lounge.
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s Black Santa, Dreezy Claus
Dreezy Claus known as Chicago’s Black Santa hails from the South Side of the North Pole and spreads holiday cheer across the city. He joins us now with more on his work.
The Chicago Toy and Game Fair is Back!
We always loved going to the Chicago Toy and Game Fair (ChiTAG)! It’s the biggest toy and game fair in North America that’s open to the public and it’s so fun to check out the newest toys and games. The fair went virtual for the last couple years, so there’s a lot of excitement this year as it goes back to an in-person event and moves to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Mark your calendar for December 10, 2022 from 10am-6pm and December 11 from 10am-5pm. And we are giving away a family pack, which includes five tickets to each day of the fair and parking!
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for these holiday scams
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss holiday scams, like free gift cards, alerts about compromised accounts, temporary holiday jobs, and more. He also shared details about the increase of fake shipping notifications.
Why Chicago’s O’Hare Int’l Airport Has No Terminal 4
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is the main international airport serving Chicago, Illinois. It began as an airfield serving a Douglas manufacturing plant for C-54 military transports during World War II. The airport was renamed Orchard Field Airport in the mid-1940s, which is how it got the IATA code ORD. It was re-named once again in 1949, after aviator Edward “Butch” O’Hare.
4th annual 'Love and Nappyness' natural hair care drive ends this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago hip-hop artist Matt Muse is hosting the fourth annual "Love and Nappyness" hair care drive. You can donate sealed and unused natural hair care, skincare and personal hygiene products for underprivileged communities, through December 11.You can see the multiple drop off locations around the city. Natural hair requires special and often costly care, so this drive works to provide access to day-to-day products. items will be donated to Saint Leonards Ministries, a transition home based on the West Side for formerly incarcerated men and women as well as Maria Shelter, an Englewood-based facility providing food, shelter, and programs to promote health, wellness and self sufficiency for women and children.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
