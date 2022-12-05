Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
KFVS12
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape. A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Happy Slapowitz begins...
KFVS12
Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Four-car pileup. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. There was a four-car pileup tonight...
Southern Mo. deputies fatally shoot man suspected of killing brother, dad
A southeast Missouri man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.
kbsi23.com
Suspect shot dead; two bodies found in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One man was shot dead and two other bodies were found in a Butler County home Thursday afternoon in Poplar Bluff. Per Butler County Sheriff Mark T. Dobbs: At around 1408 hours (2:08 p.m.), deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Hwy. in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area.
KFVS12
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County. He’s accused of killing his father and brother before deputies arrived on scene. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers identified the victims as 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan. Justin Morgan, 45, was...
abc17news.com
Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
darnews.com
Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting
Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
darnews.com
Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA
Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
mymoinfo.com
Blackwell Man Has Serious Injuries in Reynolds County Crash
(Black) A man from Blackwell was seriously injured Thursday morning in a traffic accident on Route ‘N’ in Reynolds County. The highway patrol says 52 year old Phillip Nixon was driving south when he crossed the centerline, ran off the left side, hitting a tree. He was taken...
Kait 8
Woman killed in one-vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri. According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on Friday night, December 2 of all 16 charges, including: first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage.
KFVS12
Leaders in the community coming together to bring awareness to drug addiction and mental health
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A major conference in the Heartland today, focusing on addiction on mental health. More than 200 people from across Missouri gathered in Sikeston to discuss ways to improve treatment. State Senator Holly Rehder says the first step is bringing more community awareness, and eliminating the...
KATV
100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
Kait 8
Body found near highway, suspect arrested
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
3 killed in I-55 crash after truck swerves to avoid animal
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – Two women and one man died over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 55 in Scott County. According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at mile marker 85.6 between the cities of Benton and Kelso.
Comments / 0