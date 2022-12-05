ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Visit These Fun Winter Attractions In The Chicagoland Area

There are so many winter attractions in the Chicagoland area for the Holidays. Here are some family-friendly events to check out!. My sister lives in Chicago and invites me to all sorts of events happening in the city. One of her favorites is the Winterland at Gallagher Way. From ice...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school

CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Lou Malnati’s Coming To Logan Square’s Fullerton Avenue

LOGAN SQUARE — Lou Malnati’s is bringing its butter-crusted deep dish pies to Logan Square. The iconic pizza chain is opening an outpost at Fullerton and Kimball avenues in the former home of Scrub-A-Dub laundromat, according to city permits and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th). Lou Malnati’s officials approached...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

What are the chances of a White Christmas in Chicago?

Over the term of official snow records, which date back to the 1884-85 season, a White Christmas is defined as a December 25th which has 1″ or more of snow on the ground as the day dawns. For this year, prospects come in at 40% in the city of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards

GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago

In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location

The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago

I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

The Joy and Struggles of Building a Housing Co-op

Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. The warehouse feel and gleam of stainless steel appliances fades from the kitchen when stepping through a doorway into...
CHICAGO, IL
Kidlist

Kidlist

Western Springs, IL
53
Followers
296
Post
660
Views
ABOUT

Your resource for kid-friendly activities, events and classes in the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago.

 https://mykidlist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy