Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Operation Cover Chicago toy drive to help thousands of kids in Chicago
CHICAGO — Church of Chicago is gearing up for its 10th Annual Operation Cover Chicago Toy Drive. The goal is to collect 25,000 toys to hand out to an estimated 4,000 kids for Christmas. But the pastor said the tough economy is being reflected in the toy donations this year. “There are children who really […]
Visit These Fun Winter Attractions In The Chicagoland Area
There are so many winter attractions in the Chicagoland area for the Holidays. Here are some family-friendly events to check out!. My sister lives in Chicago and invites me to all sorts of events happening in the city. One of her favorites is the Winterland at Gallagher Way. From ice...
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
blockclubchicago.org
Lou Malnati’s Coming To Logan Square’s Fullerton Avenue
LOGAN SQUARE — Lou Malnati’s is bringing its butter-crusted deep dish pies to Logan Square. The iconic pizza chain is opening an outpost at Fullerton and Kimball avenues in the former home of Scrub-A-Dub laundromat, according to city permits and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th). Lou Malnati’s officials approached...
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Best Places To Raise A Family List Only Includes 2 Illinois Spots
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
WGNtv.com
What are the chances of a White Christmas in Chicago?
Over the term of official snow records, which date back to the 1884-85 season, a White Christmas is defined as a December 25th which has 1″ or more of snow on the ground as the day dawns. For this year, prospects come in at 40% in the city of...
Chicago snow is scant so far, but what's ahead?
Chicago - We have had a total of seven days with at least a trace of snow at O'Hare so far since the start of October. The grand total of all that snow added up is just 1.1". We have seen just under 30% of average snowfall to this point in December.
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks
A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train. Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.
blockclubchicago.org
A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago
In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
citybureau.org
The Joy and Struggles of Building a Housing Co-op
Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. The warehouse feel and gleam of stainless steel appliances fades from the kitchen when stepping through a doorway into...
Lawsuit: TGI Fridays mozzarella sticks contain no mozzarella
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new class-action lawsuit alleges that the makers of TGI Fridays “Mozzarella Snack Sticks” do not actually contain mozzarella cheese. On Monday, a federal judge in Chicago ruled the lawsuit can proceed after plaintiff Amy Joseph accused the company and Inventure Foods Inc, the makers of the cheese sticks, of filling […]
