FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCBD
Lubbock’s CodeNinjas raising money for UMC Children’s Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock kids are learning new skills as part of computer science education week. They’re doing more than just mapping ones and zeros; these coding ninjas are raising money for UMC’s Extra Life campaign, a key initiative for the Children’s Miracle Network. The...
KCBD
IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations. For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pinkie
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pinkie KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months. She is a big girl, but has a gentle spirit. She also does great on a leash and doesn’t pull. Pinkie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Warmer weekend, sunshine ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moving into the weekend, weather conditions will slowly improve over the South Plains. After another night of clouds, fog and showers, sun will begin to return to portions of the region on Saturday. The return of sun will help afternoon temperatures return to the 50s over most of the area. Some showers will linger through late afternoon in the eastern communities. Clearing will begin in the west and northwest and progress to the east and southeast.
KCBD
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
KCBD
Tech grad, Lubbock native led team decorating White House for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Susan Talkmitt is a Texas Tech graduate, and Lubbock native. She led her team of 21 to decorate the East Room and Green Room in the White House for the holidays during Thanksgiving week. She says it all started with another Texas Tech graduate who took...
KCBD
Foggy with some showers Saturday, warmer on Sunday, Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A damp Friday turned into a foggy evening. Some of that fog persisted into the morning hours on Saturday, but has started lifting across the area. We’ll still have a few showers hanging around, particularly to the south and off the Caprock. Most of these will continue to move to the east as the morning goes along. We might also have a rumble of thunder or two out of the activity. Clouds will hang around for a few hours but we’ll likely see some breaks in the clouds later. Even with maybe seeing some sun though, we won’t warm up too much here for this afternoon.
KCBD
Lubbock pharmacies struggling to keep important medication on the shelves
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With more people getting sick this season, some pharmacies are having trouble keeping important medications in stock. Soon, it may be hard to find simple things like antibiotics and cough medicine. This can be a scary thought for a parent with a sick kid at home....
KCBD
Pedestrian moderately injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash in Central Lubbock Friday morning. Just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injures at the intersection of 50th and University Ave. Police say the pedestrian was moderately injured. This is a developing story; check back...
KCBD
Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
KCBD
No injuries reported in Idalou house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a house fire in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Idalou. According to an Idalou ISD officer on the scene, the house appeared to be uninhabited and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is...
KCBD
Fog, wind, warmth, severe storms all in the forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some changes headed our way as we begin the workweek thanks to our next cold front moving through. Our biggest concern overnight is dense fog beginning to develop across the South Plains. A dense fog advisory is in place currently until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Reduced...
