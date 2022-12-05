ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession

Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride. Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession. Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Jessica Explaining the Squirrels

Jessica Explaining the Squirrels

Local Organizations team up for Christmas in a bag. Landers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

UNA Announces NUCOR Partnership

UNA Announces NUCOR Partnership

With this new agreement, over 700 company employees will automatically receive a scholarship to the university.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Rocket City Marathon Is Back

Rocket City Marathon Is Back

The Rocket City Marathon is back in Huntsville this weekend!.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Seven Graduate from Huntsville Police Academy

Seven Graduate from Huntsville Police Academy

The Huntsville Police Department celebrated the graduation of the 67th session academy Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

A man Accused of Killing Huntsville Police Officer Appears in Court

A man Accused of Killing Huntsville Police Officer Appears in Court

LaJeromeny Brown, who is accused of killing a Huntsville police officer in December 2019, was in court Friday morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Chief Talks Recruitment at Academy Graduation

Huntsville Chief Talks Recruitment at Academy Graduation

Huntsville police welcomed a new police chief eight days ago and today, it added seven new officers to its ranks.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Egg prices reaching record highs

Egg prices reaching record highs

The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Caution urged to motorists

CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways.  An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer.  Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize. 
CULLMAN, AL
WDEF

Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama

COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 8  theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112  Arrests   December 8  Lambert, Michael L; 41  theft of property-4th degree  FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County

Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County

For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
FALKVILLE, AL

