Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Related
WHNT-TV
Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession
Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride. Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession. Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that...
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
WHNT-TV
Jessica Explaining the Squirrels
Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession. Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride. Local Organizations team up for Christmas in a bag. Landers...
WHNT-TV
UNA Announces NUCOR Partnership
With this new agreement, over 700 company employees will automatically receive a scholarship to the university. With this new agreement, over 700 company employees will automatically receive a scholarship to the university. Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession. Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that...
WHNT-TV
Rocket City Marathon Is Back
The Rocket City Marathon is back in Huntsville this weekend!. Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession. Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride.
WHNT-TV
Seven Graduate from Huntsville Police Academy
The Huntsville Police Department celebrated the graduation of the 67th session academy Friday. The Huntsville Police Department celebrated the graduation of the 67th session academy Friday. Rocket City Marathon Sticks Landing. The streets of Huntsville were full of runners all weekend long, with multiple races taking place. Two Arrested for...
WHNT-TV
A man Accused of Killing Huntsville Police Officer Appears in Court
LaJeromeny Brown, who is accused of killing a Huntsville police officer in December 2019, was in court Friday morning. A man Accused of Killing Huntsville Police Officer …. LaJeromeny Brown, who is accused of killing a Huntsville police officer in December 2019, was in court Friday morning. Local Organizations team...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Chief Talks Recruitment at Academy Graduation
Huntsville police welcomed a new police chief eight days ago and today, it added seven new officers to its ranks. Huntsville Chief Talks Recruitment at Academy Graduation. Huntsville police welcomed a new police chief eight days ago and today, it added seven new officers to its ranks. Rocket City Marathon...
WHNT-TV
Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
Athens man charged with weapon charge while out on bond
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man on weapon charges while he was out on bond.
WAFF
Egg prices reaching record highs
The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
Caution urged to motorists
CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways. An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize.
Man charged with killing HPD officer appears in court
LaJeromeny Brown is charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of Huntsville Police Department STAC agent Billy Clardy, III.
WDEF
Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama
COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 8 theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112 Arrests December 8 Lambert, Michael L; 41 theft of property-4th degree FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
WHNT-TV
Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County
For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall …. For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Local Organizations team up for Christmas in a bag. Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon...
Man found not guilty in Decatur murder trial
A Morgan County Jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty on counts of capital murder.
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
Comments / 0