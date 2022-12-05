ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
TechRadar

A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays

Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Android Apps to Remove the Background From Any Image

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing backgrounds from your photos used to be a hectic task that required a PC and some serious Photoshop skills. However, you no longer need such special arrangements because you can easily do it on your Android phone.
technewstoday.com

How to Empty Trash on Android

When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Phone Arena

Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget

Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
TechRadar

Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware

Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
Android Police

8 of the best file managers on Android in 2022

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A file manager is a handy program that shows you how your device's files and folders are organized, all so you can create, copy, move, rename, and delete folders and files as you see fit. Since smartphones are essentially miniature computers that can fit in your pocket, along with offering some of the top Android apps available, having a functional file manager can be very helpful. You never know when you might need to move a few files, create a new folder to organize your media, or delete unnecessary clutter.
9to5Mac

1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge

1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
Blogging Big Blue

Coinbase Accuses Apple of Blocking NFT Transfers from Its iOS Wallet

Apple is allegedly responsible for pressuring Coinbase to remove NFT transfers from its iOS Wallet app. Apple wanted the blockchain fees connected with an NFT transfer to go through its in-app purchase mechanism, giving it a 30 percent cut, the company claimed in a tweet on Thursday. As a result, Apple blocked our last app update until we deactivated the feature.
Apple Insider

How to get older apps for iPhone that can't run iOS 16

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you have an older iPhone that still runs like a champ, but can't run iOS 16, all is not lost. Here's how to get an older version of the app you want, that will still work on your iPhone.
Android Police

How to like text messages on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Sometimes the best reply to a message you receive is a simple like. Many of our favorite smartphones allow you to like a text message on Android using the default messaging app, thanks to the adoption of the RCS messaging standard. If your phone doesn't support RCS messaging, set Google Messages as your default messaging app and see if you can enable RCS in the app settings and set it as your default messaging app to use this feature. This guide shows you how you can like text messages on Android.
Phone Arena

Long-running major vulnerability left millions of Android handsets wide open to data theft

According to a tweet from Google's Łukasz Siewierski (via Mishaal Rahman, 9to5Google), hackers and "malicious insiders" have been able to leak the platform signing keys used by several Android manufacturers to sign system apps used on Android devices. These signing keys are used to guarantee that the apps and even the Android operating system version running on your phone, are legitimate.
techaiapp.com

Epic Games’ RealityScan App Now Available On Apple App Store for Free

IOS users can now scan real-life objects with their devices and turn them into 3D models. Epic Games has officially released its RealityScan app on the Apple App Store after almost eight months of beta testing it on Apple’s software. The company previously launched its beta test to a...
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy