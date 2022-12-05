Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers’ unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program. The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court this week seeks an injunction to stop the...
WacoTrib.com
Cuomo steps down as NC Democratic Party executive director
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The day-to-day administrator of the North Carolina Democratic Party for the past two election cycles has left the executive director's post. In an email to party leaders this weekend, Meredith Cuomo said she made the decision to leave the job before the November election. At...
WacoTrib.com
AG: Tennessee to receive $13M from Juul settlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general says the state will get $13 million from a nearly $440 million settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs spread among 33 states and Puerto Rico. In a news release, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says the agreement helps ensure JUUL won't...
WacoTrib.com
Upstate SC school districts work together to find teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Several dozen school districts in the Upstate are pooling resources to recruit teachers. The new marketing campaign, called Teach at the Top, was in the works before the pandemic exacerbated teacher shortages statewide. Now, the districts say it’s even more critical. The effort is...
WacoTrib.com
More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Farm Bureau policy positions; Fish City hiring; Shoplifting's toll; Gas prices
From drones to feral hogs, the nearly 800 delegates to the Texas Farm Bureau convention last weekend in Waco weighed in on issues facing farmers and ranchers. Their stances will be passed along to the American Farm Bureau, and to state entities that may have an interest. Drones: Delegates approved...
WacoTrib.com
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges. The Alabama Department of Corrections lists a Jan. 8 minimum release date for Hubbard. Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury convicted him of violating state ethics law. He is incarcerated at Limestone Correctional Facility and has a month remaining on his sentence, according to prison system records.
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued...
WacoTrib.com
Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (AP) — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price...
WacoTrib.com
California man, 88, charged with killing girl in car crash
INDIO, Calif. (AP) — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
