cowboystatedaily.com
Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze
Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city's police chief.
cowboystatedaily.com
Water Experts: Wyoming Can’t Avoid Potential ‘Doomsday’ Colorado River Crisis
From Wyoming, the growing crisis spurred by prolonged drought along the Colorado River through seven Western may seem like the distant troubles of others. But Wyoming also is poised to be impacted by the strain of the crisis that some fear...
cowboystatedaily.com
T. Rex Skull Found in Neighboring South Dakota Sells For $6.1 Million; Whole Region Is Ground Zero
The original owner of a 200-pound, 6-foot-7 Tyrannosaurus rex skull discovered in the Hell Creek Formation of South Dakota was the apex predator of his time. Fast-forward 76 million years and the artifact – considered one of the most complete T.rex...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Presents $354 Million Supplemental Budget, Calls It “Conservative And Bold”
Gov. Mark Gordon presented his $353.9 million supplemental budget proposal Thursday, signaling a willingness to make expenditures he believes will pay dividends for the state's future. He used the analogy of a rancher in his budget request to the Appropriations...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Chuck Butterfield of Alpine, Wyoming Chuck writes: "Sunrises, especially this time of year, from our deck are amazing! (5 mi S of Alpine, WY)". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at:...
cowboystatedaily.com
Keep Burning Fossil Fuels, Says Wyoming Climate Change Skeptic
Cheyenne author, geologist, engineer, computer scientist, educator, and self-described environmentalist Tony Heller said he's studied climate change eight hours a day for 15 years. "It's a complicated topic," Heller said. Outlier With Credentials. His works can be seen...
cowboystatedaily.com
Parasite May Make Wyoming Wolves – And People – Bolder, More Ambitious And Even Sexier
According to a new study, being infected with a parasite called toxoplasma gondii might sound ominous, but unless you're pregnant, there might not be too many downsides – for either wolves or humans. It's endemic in felines, and one...
cowboystatedaily.com
$100,000 Wyoming Bell-Ringer Will Man His Red Kettle ‘As Long As I Possibly Can’
Martin Tigar's two-fisted bell-ringing technique is unique. While he trains others in the fine art of drawing attention to those familiar Salvation Army red kettles without being brash or annoying, some things – like Tigar's instinctive ambidextrous and agile wrist flicks – are pure instinct.
