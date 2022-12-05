Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon driver caught on camera fixing homeowner's fallen Christmas tree
If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday mood, look no further, as an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera fixing a home’s Christmas display in Fort Worth, Texas, while making his delivery.
Good News Network
Half of People Say Holiday Season Should Last Longer–With 74% Saying Holiday Prepping Puts Them in a Good Mood
Half of Americans said there’s not enough time in the holiday season to do everything they want to do, according to a new poll—but it all puts them in a good mood. The survey asked 2,000 adults about how they spend time during the holiday season and found that 52% try to fit in as many festive activities as possible.
How to protect yourself against porch pirates and mailbox thieves during the Christmas season
Tips, tricks, and easy solutions to protect yourself against porch pirates and mailbox thieves. With increased package deliveries during the holiday season, the chance of being a victim of theft also increases.
Three Tips for Making the Best Holiday Sugar Cookies
One of many people’s favorite parts of the holidays is baking and enjoying delicious sweet treats. My personal favorite, and the one that I am on the mission to perfect, is the sugar cookie. Who doesn’t love a buttery cookie decorated with delicious frosting and festive sprinkles? For me,...
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy
"I don't believe in scaring people," a fire safety expert tells PEOPLE, "but there have been some horrific fires and deaths" Year after year, the festive Winter holiday season is interrupted by heartbreaking news of deadly house fires. In some cases, it's the centerpiece of the holiday — the Christmas tree — that sets tragedy into motion. Last year, a Pennsylvania father and his two sons, ages 8 and 11, were killed when their tree caught fire on Christmas morning. The blaze, which police believed may have started...
GW Hatchet
Go-to gifts for every personality lining your holiday shopping list
Unless gift-giving is your love language, the holidays can be a tricky time to pick the perfect purchase for your loved ones. Finding a flawless gift during the holidays can sometimes feel impossible, especially when dealing with a gift exchange with coworkers or buying a courtesy present for your great aunt who you hardly know. We’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for the mix of interests and personalities piling up on your shopping list this holiday season, from the traveler to the kitchen connoisseur.
'Tis the season to protect your packages from porch pirates
Retailers expect more shoppers to buy gifts online this holiday season, which means more home deliveries. It also means "porch pirates." These thieves lurk, even following delivery vans, with hopes of stealing packages from people's homes. "We normally expect that these occurrences will go up as the holidays approach but...
Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season
Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights.
Where To Splurge and Where To Save on Holiday Spending
The 2022 holiday season is here, and this year, things will look quite a bit different. One big change is that many people and families will get together in person to enjoy the different holiday...
Rachel Cruze: How To Do All of Your Holiday Entertaining on a Budget
Thanks to inflation, hosting for the holidays can get expensive. But with the right strategies and planning ahead, you can be sure you're getting the best prices possible on food and decor during this...
Study: Americans more likely to buy gifts for pets than in-laws this holiday season
A new study says 34% of Americans will be purchasing a gift for their dog this year, as opposed to 19% who will be purchasing a gift for their in-laws. Roughly 22% of cats will be receiving gifts.Americans' shopping budget is down $200 this year, the study says, and 47% of those who responded said they would be cutting back on eating out and other non-essential purchases.
New York Post
Score huge savings on holiday decor, more during this Frontgate sale
Or, maybe it is somewhere other than New York City, where it’s mostly been 50 degrees and rainy. Nevertheless, we’re confident that someplace somewhere, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. One quick, cheap way to boost Christmas cheer? Try looking through the huge savings on...
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0