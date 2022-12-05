ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
People

Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy

"I don't believe in scaring people," a fire safety expert tells PEOPLE, "but there have been some horrific fires and deaths" Year after year, the festive Winter holiday season is interrupted by heartbreaking news of deadly house fires. In some cases, it's the centerpiece of the holiday — the Christmas tree — that sets tragedy into motion. Last year, a Pennsylvania father and his two sons, ages 8 and 11, were killed when their tree caught fire on Christmas morning. The blaze, which police believed may have started...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GW Hatchet

Go-to gifts for every personality lining your holiday shopping list

Unless gift-giving is your love language, the holidays can be a tricky time to pick the perfect purchase for your loved ones. Finding a flawless gift during the holidays can sometimes feel impossible, especially when dealing with a gift exchange with coworkers or buying a courtesy present for your great aunt who you hardly know. We’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for the mix of interests and personalities piling up on your shopping list this holiday season, from the traveler to the kitchen connoisseur.
The Repository

'Tis the season to protect your packages from porch pirates

Retailers expect more shoppers to buy gifts online this holiday season, which means more home deliveries. It also means "porch pirates." These thieves lurk, even following delivery vans, with hopes of stealing packages from people's homes. "We normally expect that these occurrences will go up as the holidays approach but...
MASSILLON, OH
CBS Minnesota

Study: Americans more likely to buy gifts for pets than in-laws this holiday season

A new study says 34% of Americans will be purchasing a gift for their dog this year, as opposed to 19% who will be purchasing a gift for their in-laws. Roughly 22% of cats will be receiving gifts.Americans' shopping budget is down $200 this year, the study says, and 47% of those who responded said they would be cutting back on eating out and other non-essential purchases.
New York Post

Score huge savings on holiday decor, more during this Frontgate sale

Or, maybe it is somewhere other than New York City, where it’s mostly been 50 degrees and rainy. Nevertheless, we’re confident that someplace somewhere, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. One quick, cheap way to boost Christmas cheer? Try looking through the huge savings on...
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy