In Call of Duty DMZ, while exploring the Al Mazrah map players will come across various buildings which are locked from the start. Some of these locations are classified as denied areas and require a specific key to unlock. Most often you will come across scores of powerful AI combatants guarding these areas. The Crane Control Room is one of the locked buildings on the Al Mazrah map, and this room can be unlocked with its corresponding key.

