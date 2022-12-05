ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2

Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
Best Sojourn counters in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a collection of heroes that can change on a dime. The Blizzard devs have the potential to take a character back to the drawing board, making their once-biggest strength, a volatile and unforgiving weakness if they so choose. Sojourn is a character you’ll likely see in the...
Where to use the Crane Control Room key in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, while exploring the Al Mazrah map players will come across various buildings which are locked from the start. Some of these locations are classified as denied areas and require a specific key to unlock. Most often you will come across scores of powerful AI combatants guarding these areas. The Crane Control Room is one of the locked buildings on the Al Mazrah map, and this room can be unlocked with its corresponding key.
When will the Cryostasis bundle be added to the VALORANT shop?

The holidays are upon us with developers Riot Games set to introduce a new iced-out bundle in VALORANT. The icy bundle, aptly dubbed “Cryostasis,” will feature a new hammer melee weapon alongside Operator, Classic, Bulldog, and Vandal skins. Each tier of the special-edition skin will change the VALORANT weapons in question to add crystals, reminiscent of the winter weather during the holidays.
League’s latest patch accidentally brought back an OP jungle trick

League of Legends Patch 12.23 brought back a jungle mechanic Riot Games initially removed with the preseason update. Following the latest patch, which went live on Nov. 7, players can once again doublecamp if they stand in the right position in the jungle. This was spotted by League content creator Phylaris, who showcased a few possible doublecamp scenarios on his YouTube channel.
Leona TFT Set 8: Best items, trait synergies, and comps

Leona’s champion ability is Deus Ex Machina. She locks onto a target and calls down an orbital laser strike. After a short delay the laser fires dealing 450/675/5000 true damage per second to the locked-on target and 80/120/2000 AOE damage to surrounding enemy units. The mana cost starts at 0/75.
How to play Bel’Veth in TFT Set 8

Riot Games has added Bel’Veth to Teamfight Tactics for the first time in Set Eight Monster’s Attack!, showcasing a Threat champion that is strong during the mid-game stages and can potentially carry during end-game comps. Bel’Veth is a unique attack damage-based four-cost champion in TFT Set Eight. As...
New Fortnite leaks hint at potential arrival of Titanfall-inspired movement mechanics

Fortnite has never been shy about introducing new movement mechanics to keep the game feeling fresh after so many years. And now, several of the game’s prominent leakers have potentially found the next iteration of in-game movement. Notable Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX has said in a recent...
Where to use the Enfer Back Room Key in DMZ | Enfer Back Room loot location

Aside from completing faction missions, gathering loot, and killing enemies, one of the main goals of the DMZ game mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is to acquire keys. These keys are primarily used to open locked areas of the map. The locked areas usually have a solid amount of loot in them for players to collect while others are required for players to open if they want to complete certain missions.

