Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to Jaguars
Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to JaguarsBy TERESA M. WALKER AP Pro Football WriterNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry had his best game in weeks by the end of the first quarter, and the Tennessee Titans led 14-7. Then the ball and the game slipped through their fingers as the Titans turned […]
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
Eagles clinch playoff berth with 48-22 win over Giants
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
Top 25 roundup: No. 7 Tennessee edges No. 13 Maryland
Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 12 points and No. 7 Tennessee jumped out to an early lead
Warriors, the NBA’s Most Valuable Team, Eye Disney As Model for Future
Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their trophy case. This year, the team tops big-market franchises in New York and Los Angeles as the NBA’s most valuable with a $7.56 billion valuation in Sportico’s ranking, set to be released Tuesday. The Warriors have separated themselves from the rest of the NBA on the...
