Logan, UT

WREG

Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to JaguarsBy TERESA M. WALKER AP Pro Football WriterNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry had his best game in weeks by the end of the first quarter, and the Tennessee Titans led 14-7. Then the ball and the game slipped through their fingers as the Titans turned […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Sportico

Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their trophy case. This year, the team tops big-market franchises in New York and Los Angeles as the NBA’s most valuable with a $7.56 billion valuation in Sportico’s ranking, set to be released Tuesday. The Warriors have separated themselves from the rest of the NBA on the...
HOLLYWOOD, CA

