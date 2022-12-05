Read full article on original website
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
wabi.tv
Quarterback Joe Fagnano transferring from Maine
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There will be a new Maine starting quarterback next season. Joe Fagnano announced on social media that he will be entering the transfer portal to “explore new opportunities” for his final two years of eligibility after four years in Orono. Fagnano thanked his teammates,...
wabi.tv
Maine hosts sports business summit
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine business students hosted their first Sport Business Summit at the Donald P. Corbett Building on campus. The event kicked off with a networking hour followed by panel discussions about early careers in sport management, the current state of sport marketing, and women in sports in the 50th anniversary year of Title IX.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Which State Is Bangor In?
Bangor, Maine - A Cultural Center For the Region. The city has a strong relationship with the University of Maine System. The university is based in Orono and enrolls over 3,500 students each year. There are also graduate programs in nursing and business at Beal College. Bangor has a rich...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Check It Out: The New Bangor Area Transit Center Opens Friday
Since the announcement back in December 2020 that Bangor would be building a brand-new transit center, crews have been steadily working toward making the concept a reality. And they're getting close to realizing the fruits of all that labor. According to Courtney O’Donnell, the assistant city manager of Bangor, there...
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation
It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
wabi.tv
Sens. Collins and King announce nearly $3M in funding for local head start programs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $3 million in funding is coming to Maine to help Androscoggin Head Start and Downeast Community Partners. Downeast Community Partners in Ellsworth will receive more than $1.2 million for its quality of life and poverty reduction programs. And Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care will...
wabi.tv
Searsport schools close for week due to rampant illnesses
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - All RSU 20 schools will be closed through the week due to a wave of illnesses affecting students and staff. Superintendent Chris Downing wrote in a letter to parents that absences have spiked in the last two days. He adds the CDC indicates that the flu,...
Kindergarten teacher in Bucksport charged with assault
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A kindergarten teacher in Bucksport has been charged after allegedly assaulting a five-year-old student. Police received a report of an assault that happened at the Bucksport G. H. Jewett School on Oct. 20, according to a news release issued by the Bucksport Police Department. During the...
wabi.tv
Surry boy accused of sending threatening email to the elementary school
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A 12-year-old boy from Surry has been charged with terrorizing after sending a threatening email to the elementary school. According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a suicide line based in Washington State. The help line chat feature...
wabi.tv
Cirque du Soleil bringing ‘Corteo’ to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The high-flying clowns and acrobats of Cirque du Soleil are bringing the show to Bangor this weekend. The North American tour for ‘Corteo’ kicks off at the Cross Insurance Center Friday. The performers say they are refreshed and ready to hit the road again...
wabi.tv
Christmas in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in four decades, the Ellsworth Christmas parade was held in the evening over the weekend. The parade was moved to Sunday after the forecast called for rain on Saturday. Thousands lined the streets to take in the festively lit floats. It was just one of the many events promoted by the Ellsworth Chamber, as part of their “Christmas in Ellsworth” campaign.
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
wabi.tv
Ceremony held in honor of Bangor resident killed in Pearl Harbor attack
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There was a ceremony in Bangor Wednesday on the Willard C. Orr Pedestrian Bridge. Orr was the only Bangor resident killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. A group of current, former and future servicemen and women gathered for the annual event. Speakers addressed the crowd...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
wabi.tv
PetSmart and NFR Maine spread canine Christmas cheer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Santa Paws came to Bangor Sunday to spread some canine Christmas cheer!. PetSmart partnered with nonprofit organization North Florida Rescue Maine (NFR Maine) to host this event. Community members were invited to come and get their family portraits (pooches included!) with Santa Paws and gift-wrapping by donation, with NFR Maine calendars and blankets for sale.
