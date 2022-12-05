ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Quarterback Joe Fagnano transferring from Maine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There will be a new Maine starting quarterback next season. Joe Fagnano announced on social media that he will be entering the transfer portal to “explore new opportunities” for his final two years of eligibility after four years in Orono. Fagnano thanked his teammates,...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Maine hosts sports business summit

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine business students hosted their first Sport Business Summit at the Donald P. Corbett Building on campus. The event kicked off with a networking hour followed by panel discussions about early careers in sport management, the current state of sport marketing, and women in sports in the 50th anniversary year of Title IX.
ORONO, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

Which State Is Bangor In?

Bangor, Maine - A Cultural Center For the Region. The city has a strong relationship with the University of Maine System. The university is based in Orono and enrolls over 3,500 students each year. There are also graduate programs in nursing and business at Beal College. Bangor has a rich...
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Check It Out: The New Bangor Area Transit Center Opens Friday

Since the announcement back in December 2020 that Bangor would be building a brand-new transit center, crews have been steadily working toward making the concept a reality. And they're getting close to realizing the fruits of all that labor. According to Courtney O’Donnell, the assistant city manager of Bangor, there...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation

It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?

I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Searsport schools close for week due to rampant illnesses

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - All RSU 20 schools will be closed through the week due to a wave of illnesses affecting students and staff. Superintendent Chris Downing wrote in a letter to parents that absences have spiked in the last two days. He adds the CDC indicates that the flu,...
SEARSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Surry boy accused of sending threatening email to the elementary school

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A 12-year-old boy from Surry has been charged with terrorizing after sending a threatening email to the elementary school. According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a suicide line based in Washington State. The help line chat feature...
SURRY, ME
wabi.tv

Cirque du Soleil bringing ‘Corteo’ to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The high-flying clowns and acrobats of Cirque du Soleil are bringing the show to Bangor this weekend. The North American tour for ‘Corteo’ kicks off at the Cross Insurance Center Friday. The performers say they are refreshed and ready to hit the road again...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Christmas in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in four decades, the Ellsworth Christmas parade was held in the evening over the weekend. The parade was moved to Sunday after the forecast called for rain on Saturday. Thousands lined the streets to take in the festively lit floats. It was just one of the many events promoted by the Ellsworth Chamber, as part of their “Christmas in Ellsworth” campaign.
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Ceremony held in honor of Bangor resident killed in Pearl Harbor attack

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There was a ceremony in Bangor Wednesday on the Willard C. Orr Pedestrian Bridge. Orr was the only Bangor resident killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. A group of current, former and future servicemen and women gathered for the annual event. Speakers addressed the crowd...
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

PetSmart and NFR Maine spread canine Christmas cheer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Santa Paws came to Bangor Sunday to spread some canine Christmas cheer!. PetSmart partnered with nonprofit organization North Florida Rescue Maine (NFR Maine) to host this event. Community members were invited to come and get their family portraits (pooches included!) with Santa Paws and gift-wrapping by donation, with NFR Maine calendars and blankets for sale.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy