There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Christine Lane Estates in Rydal now featuring properties
Christine Lane Estates, a series of single-acre parcels in Rydal, is featuring several properties for sale that are currently under construction. The community is described as a “a quaint cul-de-sac community featuring five beautiful one-acre homesites and luxurious traditional single-family open concept floorplans with the most in-demand luxury design trends.”
Plans for former Elkins Park skating rink move forward
York Road Realty Co., L.P. has proposed the site demolition of the former Old York Skating Club, 8116 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The property has been vacant for seven years, and may see a return to its recreational roots. In the rink’s place, the firm plans to construct a...
For Sale | 1058 Hollytree Rd | Abington | Al Cianfarini | RE/MAX Regency Realty
Al Cianfarini of RE/MAX Regency Realty added a new listing for sale at 1058 Hollytree Rd in Abington. For additional details, click here. You finally found the one! This beatiful stone and brick rancher has it all and it's located on a secretive but very desirable street in the heart of Abington. Pride of ownership is overflowing in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath rancher with finished basement and oversized 2 car garage. As you enter the living room awash with natural daylight you'll fall in love with the stone fireplace, then you'll enter into an open concept dining and kitchen area. The kitchen is remodeled and features warm oak cabinets, under cabinet lighting, granite tops, tile floor and backsplash, oversized breakfast island, libation center complete with beverage cooler, recessed lighting and crown molding. The bedrooms are all bright and cherry with an abundance of closets with the master having it's own bath. Doing laundry is a drag but not in this very spacious and well equiped laundry room adjoing the kitchen and leading to the rear sun. This house has an enormous partially finished basement with half bath, pet grooming center, work center, storage and exterior exit. You'll absolutely love the park-like yard complete with gazeebo and enchanted bridge over the whispering creek. You can enjoy it from in the sun room or from the patio and let's not forget the oversized 2 car garage with attached workshop and storage. Enhancements include a new HE HVAC system, tankless gas water heater, central vacuum system, standby gas generator and 200 amp electrical service. The location can't be beat, located in the hear of Abington close to Abington Hospital, Abington Library, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, major highways and the train to Philly. Hurry and make your appointment today.
Glenside’s Enchanted Gift Gallery nears one-year anniversary
Elisha Hines opened Enchanted Gift Gallery in February. So far, so good. “Things were great for our first Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and really every holiday. The summer was a little slow, but that was understandable,” she said. “Things have started picking back up. We’re making a lot of gift baskets for the holidays and all occasions, birthdays, holidays, game nights, new homes. You name it.”
Wawa Glenside announces grand opening events
Doors will officially open to Glenside’s new Wawa, 200 N. Easton Road, on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00am. Mascot Wally Goose will be there first thing in the morning to gift “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door.
Cheltenham, Jenkintown, Upper Moreland PDs participate in MontCo police exam
Cheltenham, Jenkintown, and Upper Moreland Police Departments will be participating in the Montgomery County Consortium of Communities’ written examination for Police Officer. A total of 19 departments in the county are participating. Two options are available for test-taskers: Thursday, January 5 at 6:30pm at Spring-Ford Area High School, 350...
Fort Washington’s Germantown Academy advertising open positions
Germantown Academy, a K-12 prep school in Fort Washington, is looking to hire a qualified Middle School English teacher. Other positions are available as well. For the English teacher’s job description and a link to apply, you can click here. For the full list of job openings, you can...
Jenkintown holiday shopping and dining ideas, courtesy of Piazza on the Square
Piazza on the Square, a mixed-use segment of Jenkintown’s business district, recently listed holiday shopping and dining ideas for area residents. The shopper’s list includes Finlia Hair Salon & Spa, Le Bella Donna, Second Chances Thrift Shoppe, Olive Lucy, and White Horse Coffee & Creamery. The diner’s list...
The Glenside Pub Crawl is back
After a six-year hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl is making a comeback later this month. Chuck Dougherty, the Crawl’s long-time organizer, said he is leaning towards the evening of Wednesday, December 28 to dust off the tradition. “We have 15 medals printed up and ready to go,” Chuck said....
Abington Friends School revamps Kicks for Cancer tournament, seeking donations
Kicks for Cancer is an indoor soccer tournament and fundraiser organized by Abington Friends School students. After a pandemic-induced two-year leave of absence, the tournament has been scheduled for April 7, 2023. The event was founded in 2010 after the passing of Ray Furlong, the father of Abington Friends student...
