Glenside, PA

glensidelocal.com

Christine Lane Estates in Rydal now featuring properties

Christine Lane Estates, a series of single-acre parcels in Rydal, is featuring several properties for sale that are currently under construction. The community is described as a “a quaint cul-de-sac community featuring five beautiful one-acre homesites and luxurious traditional single-family open concept floorplans with the most in-demand luxury design trends.”
RYDAL, PA
glensidelocal.com

Plans for former Elkins Park skating rink move forward

York Road Realty Co., L.P. has proposed the site demolition of the former Old York Skating Club, 8116 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The property has been vacant for seven years, and may see a return to its recreational roots. In the rink’s place, the firm plans to construct a...
ELKINS PARK, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale | 1058 Hollytree Rd | Abington | Al Cianfarini | RE/MAX Regency Realty

Al Cianfarini of RE/MAX Regency Realty added a new listing for sale at 1058 Hollytree Rd in Abington. For additional details, click here. You finally found the one! This beatiful stone and brick rancher has it all and it's located on a secretive but very desirable street in the heart of Abington. Pride of ownership is overflowing in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath rancher with finished basement and oversized 2 car garage. As you enter the living room awash with natural daylight you'll fall in love with the stone fireplace, then you'll enter into an open concept dining and kitchen area. The kitchen is remodeled and features warm oak cabinets, under cabinet lighting, granite tops, tile floor and backsplash, oversized breakfast island, libation center complete with beverage cooler, recessed lighting and crown molding. The bedrooms are all bright and cherry with an abundance of closets with the master having it's own bath. Doing laundry is a drag but not in this very spacious and well equiped laundry room adjoing the kitchen and leading to the rear sun. This house has an enormous partially finished basement with half bath, pet grooming center, work center, storage and exterior exit. You'll absolutely love the park-like yard complete with gazeebo and enchanted bridge over the whispering creek. You can enjoy it from in the sun room or from the patio and let's not forget the oversized 2 car garage with attached workshop and storage. Enhancements include a new HE HVAC system, tankless gas water heater, central vacuum system, standby gas generator and 200 amp electrical service. The location can't be beat, located in the hear of Abington close to Abington Hospital, Abington Library, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, major highways and the train to Philly. Hurry and make your appointment today.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Glenside’s Enchanted Gift Gallery nears one-year anniversary

Elisha Hines opened Enchanted Gift Gallery in February. So far, so good. “Things were great for our first Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and really every holiday. The summer was a little slow, but that was understandable,” she said. “Things have started picking back up. We’re making a lot of gift baskets for the holidays and all occasions, birthdays, holidays, game nights, new homes. You name it.”
GLENSIDE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Wawa Glenside announces grand opening events

Doors will officially open to Glenside’s new Wawa, 200 N. Easton Road, on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00am. Mascot Wally Goose will be there first thing in the morning to gift “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door.
glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham, Jenkintown, Upper Moreland PDs participate in MontCo police exam

Cheltenham, Jenkintown, and Upper Moreland Police Departments will be participating in the Montgomery County Consortium of Communities’ written examination for Police Officer. A total of 19 departments in the county are participating. Two options are available for test-taskers: Thursday, January 5 at 6:30pm at Spring-Ford Area High School, 350...
JENKINTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

The Glenside Pub Crawl is back

After a six-year hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl is making a comeback later this month. Chuck Dougherty, the Crawl’s long-time organizer, said he is leaning towards the evening of Wednesday, December 28 to dust off the tradition. “We have 15 medals printed up and ready to go,” Chuck said....
GLENSIDE, PA

