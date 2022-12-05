Al Cianfarini of RE/MAX Regency Realty added a new listing for sale at 1058 Hollytree Rd in Abington. For additional details, click here. You finally found the one! This beatiful stone and brick rancher has it all and it's located on a secretive but very desirable street in the heart of Abington. Pride of ownership is overflowing in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath rancher with finished basement and oversized 2 car garage. As you enter the living room awash with natural daylight you'll fall in love with the stone fireplace, then you'll enter into an open concept dining and kitchen area. The kitchen is remodeled and features warm oak cabinets, under cabinet lighting, granite tops, tile floor and backsplash, oversized breakfast island, libation center complete with beverage cooler, recessed lighting and crown molding. The bedrooms are all bright and cherry with an abundance of closets with the master having it's own bath. Doing laundry is a drag but not in this very spacious and well equiped laundry room adjoing the kitchen and leading to the rear sun. This house has an enormous partially finished basement with half bath, pet grooming center, work center, storage and exterior exit. You'll absolutely love the park-like yard complete with gazeebo and enchanted bridge over the whispering creek. You can enjoy it from in the sun room or from the patio and let's not forget the oversized 2 car garage with attached workshop and storage. Enhancements include a new HE HVAC system, tankless gas water heater, central vacuum system, standby gas generator and 200 amp electrical service. The location can't be beat, located in the hear of Abington close to Abington Hospital, Abington Library, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, major highways and the train to Philly. Hurry and make your appointment today.

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO