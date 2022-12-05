Read full article on original website
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
Cramer Brings This S&P 500 Chart Analysis Under Spotlight: 'Broader Market Might Be In For A Bumpy Ride...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has sounded a word of caution, saying that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam, according to a CNBC report. “The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that the broader market might be in for a bumpy ride...
Jack Dorsey's Block Co-Leads $2M Investment In Africa-Based Renewable Bitcoin Miner
Gridless said that it has secured a $2 million seed investment round, led by Stillmark, a Bitcoin BTC/USD-focused venture capital firm and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc SQ. What Happened: Gridless said in a statement that the “investment will support the company’s further expansion of bitcoin mines across...
Internet pioneer predicts next big 'mega trend' in tech
Billionaire AOL co-founder Steve Case argues that the next “mega trend” in tech is here as the government focuses greater scrutiny on Big Tech and Silicon Valley.
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States.
