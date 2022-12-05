Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
49ers legend likes San Francisco’s chances with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ under center
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the organization can still win a Super Bowl even with Brock Purdy under center. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose to San Francisco 49ers, a Review
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dolphins played poorly in a 33-17 loss at the 49ers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa seemed off for most of the game. Miami's defense did not do enough to stop a 7th-round rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy. ...
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
BREAKING: Warriors Make Roster Move With James Wiseman
James Wiseman has been recalled from the G League, the Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Why star QB in their own backyard won't be option for desperate 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers could use a quarterback after their first two options sustained long-term injuries, so they'd be thrilled to learn a four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is going to school just down the road. That aforementioned QB and Stanford University graduate student has no interest in playing again, though. Andrew Luck, the former Stanford star who shocked football fans, his teammates and opponents when he retired from the NFL...
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
Russell Wilson, Broncos are 3-9, 'Nobody thought it'd be this bad' | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd talks Russell Wilson, who's Denver Broncos are now 3-9 after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While many are looking to the former Seattle quarterback and pointing fingers, Colin lays out why he's not sure Russ is to blame for the struggles of the season.
Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
Baker Mayfield claimed by Rams, doesn’t make it to 49ers on waivers (report)
FOXBOROUGH — Baker Mayfield didn’t make it to the 49ers on the waiver wire. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield was claimed by the Rams, who were just the fourth team in the wire order. Now on his third team in less than a year, Mayfield will look to resuscitate his career under Sean McVay.
Odell Beckham Jr. attends Mavericks game with Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his long-awaited face-to-face visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, and the Cowboys continued their recruitment of the former Pro Bowler in free agency later that evening as Beckham attended the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Phoenix Suns alongside star defensive players Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.
NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints
Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
New faces, familiar stakes as Steelers host the Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces on the field keep changing. The stakes when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet do not. Ben Roethlisberger's retired. Lamar Jackson is hurt. It hardly matters. Not when Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are on the sideline doing what they've done for 15 years and counting: attempting to prime their teams for a late surge that will shape the playoff race in the AFC North.
Titans try to refocus on Jaguars after surprise firing of GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players know better than anyone this game really is a business with how new faces rotate in and out of locker rooms day to day and week to week throughout the season. The Tennessee Titans are dealing with that reminder with the rare in-season...
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
College football recruiting: How the CFP's top 25 teams stack up
Sprinkled among the hours spent game planning for various bowl appearances and scouring the transfer portal for quick-fix gems, coaches across the country will be flitting from state to state ahead of this year’s early signing period, which opens Dec. 21. It’s part of college football’s annual mad dash...
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Fields' emergence gives struggling Bears hope for future
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had the ball late in the first quarter when Justin Fields noticed Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare crashing the line last week. At that moment, he made a decision. Rather than give the ball to running back David Montgomery,...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier
It's so refreshing to get a glimpse of what contender-on-contender football can look like. In this season with so few haves and so many have-nots, the NFL schedule has at times felt a bit like a waiting game for the postseason. Games between the league's elite have been few and...
