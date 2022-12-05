YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint-agency investigation is currently underway by the Yorkville, Whitesboro, and Whitestown Police Departments, into several incidents involving vehicle larcenies, attempted larcenies, and vehicle damage that occurred on December 5th. According to police, on Monday between 1:00 am and 6:00 am residents reported suspicious activity...

WHITESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO