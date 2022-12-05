ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

cnyhomepage.com

Joint-agency vehicle larceny investigation underway in Yorkville area

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint-agency investigation is currently underway by the Yorkville, Whitesboro, and Whitestown Police Departments, into several incidents involving vehicle larcenies, attempted larcenies, and vehicle damage that occurred on December 5th. According to police, on Monday between 1:00 am and 6:00 am residents reported suspicious activity...
WHITESTOWN, NY

