Former BYU LB Tate Romney Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Tate Romney is moving closer to his hometown. The former three-star recruit that redshirted during his lone season at BYU is off to the Pac-12. Romney announced on Saturday that he has committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker grew up in Chandler, Arizona.
Dallin Hall Hits Game-Winner As BYU Upsets No. 21 Creighton
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU shocked the college basketball world by knocking off No. 21 Creighton, 83-80 in Las Vegas. With 11 seconds left, freshman guard Dallin Hall tapped in a missed layup for the game-winning basket. It was the second game-winning shot of Hall’s young BYU career.
Takeaways From BYU’s Upset Win Over No. 21 Creighton
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball bounced back after two brutal losses the past week to pull off an upset win over No. 21 Creighton in the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas. It didn’t come easy, as BYU had an 11-point lead with three minutes left, but the nationally-ranked Bluejays roared back to claim the lead with 26 seconds remaining. Then Dallin Hall happened.
BYU Vs. No. 21 Creighton: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU/Creighton tips off tonight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a matchup that is part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Keep checking back here. We will have live updates throughout the evening. Starting Lineups. BYU (5-5) G – Dallin Hall, 6-4,...
Dalton Kincaid Announces He Won’t Play In Utah’s Upcoming Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY- For the past two seasons Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid has been a big part of the Utes’ offensive identity. Sunday evening Kincaid made a Twitter and Instagram announcement that he will not be playing in Utah’s upcoming Rose Bowl Game, though he still plans to be around the team and help in other ways.
No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
USC’s Caleb Williams Helps Young Utah Fans In Grieving Process
SALT LAKE CITY- USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams recently went out of his way to help two young Utah fans grieving the loss of their father before, during, and after the Utes and Trojans’ recent meeting in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game per OutKick.
Kyle Whittingham: This Is The Busiest Time Of Year, Beats The Alternative
SALT LAKE CITY- Two weeks ago it pretty much looked like Utah football’s season was over with only a bowl game left to worry about. Fate had other plans. A week later the Utes are now consecutive Pac-12 Champions and eyeing their second Rose Bowl appearance. Head coach Kyle Whittingham noted on Unrivaled that it’s the busiest time of the year for the Utes with the addition of going to the Pac-12 Championship, the Rose Bowl prep and all the recruiting that needs to happen in between, but that it beats the alternative of staying home.
How To Watch, Listen To Smith Snowden Make College Decision
SALT LAKE CITY – Skyridge High School’s Smith Snowden is set to make his college decision. The highest-rated cornerback prospect from the state of Utah, Snowden, will announce on the KSL Sports Zone on Monday, December 12 at 2 p.m. on Hans & Scotty G. Snowden is a...
Red Rocks Debut 2023 Team In Preview Meet
SALT LAKE CITY- The Red Rocks will soon be flipping, leaping, turning and sticking landings at the Huntsman Center but until their season actually starts, fans will just have to live with the preview of what they can look forward to in 2023. Utah gymnastics didn’t disappoint Friday night, even...
Utah AD Mark Harlan Discusses Transfer Portal, Permanent Week 0
SALT LAKE CITY – Transfer portal season is here and it seems like it is a mad dash for players and coaches to better their situations. College football is attempting to streamline the process of when players can officially leave for a new program with a transfer window – similar to what international soccer has – which is 45 days and started Dec. 5 and goes through the college football title game. Plus, there is one in the spring that starts May 1 and comes to a conclusion May 15.
Former BYU OC Robert Anae Is Reportedly Moving To Another ACC School
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae is reportedly on the move again. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that the well-traveled Anae is leaving Syracuse for the offensive coordinator job at NC State. Anae replaces Tim Beck, who left Raleigh, North Carolina, to take...
Gonsalves, Gooden Lead Utah Tech In Crushing Of Chapman
SALT LAKE CITY – Noa Gonsalves and Cameron Gooden carried the Utah Tech Trailblazers to a big victory over the Chapman University Panthers. The Blazers hosted the Panthers at Burns Arena in Saint George on Friday, December 9. Utah Tech soundly defeated Chapman, 99-58. Gonsalves and Gooden led the...
Google Reveals Top 10 Athlete, Sports Teams Search Lists For 2022
SALT LAKE CITY – Google revealed its most searched terms for the calendar year, including the top 10 athletes, sports teams, and sports terms for 2022. Near the end of every year, the tech giant unveils the most searched terms on its popular search engine. Google shows off the...
