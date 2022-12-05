Read full article on original website
Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze
Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city's police chief.
T. Rex Skull Found in Neighboring South Dakota Sells For $6.1 Million; Whole Region Is Ground Zero
The original owner of a 200-pound, 6-foot-7 Tyrannosaurus rex skull discovered in the Hell Creek Formation of South Dakota was the apex predator of his time. Fast-forward 76 million years and the artifact – considered one of the most complete T.rex...
Water Experts: Wyoming Can’t Avoid Potential ‘Doomsday’ Colorado River Crisis
From Wyoming, the growing crisis spurred by prolonged drought along the Colorado River through seven Western may seem like the distant troubles of others. But Wyoming also is poised to be impacted by the strain of the crisis that some fear...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Chuck Butterfield of Alpine, Wyoming Chuck writes: "Sunrises, especially this time of year, from our deck are amazing! (5 mi S of Alpine, WY)". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at:...
Wyoming Obituaries: Monday, December 12, 2022
Here’s list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Dec. 2 – 10, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Avery Michael Lee, 37, Rock Springs (formerly of Laramie) Dec. 5:. Dec. 6:. Wayne Braley Baker, 98,...
Already Richest In US, Teton County Wealth Divide Widens By $100,000
The wealth divide in Teton County appears to be growing, according to an analysis by Jackson Town Council member Jonathan Schechter. Schechter's analysis shows average per capita income in 2021 of $318,297, a one-year, 44% jump of almost $100,000. The...
Parasite May Make Wyoming Wolves – And People – Bolder, More Ambitious And Even Sexier
According to a new study, being infected with a parasite called toxoplasma gondii might sound ominous, but unless you're pregnant, there might not be too many downsides – for either wolves or humans. It's endemic in felines, and one...
Gordon Presents $354 Million Supplemental Budget, Calls It “Conservative And Bold”
Gov. Mark Gordon presented his $353.9 million supplemental budget proposal Thursday, signaling a willingness to make expenditures he believes will pay dividends for the state's future. He used the analogy of a rancher in his budget request to the Appropriations...
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Bull elk dies after getting entangled in backyard item
BOISE, Idaho — A bull elk recently died in the Wood River Valley after getting entangled in a hanging backyard item, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) reported. According to fish and game, its personnel receives "numerous reports" each year about entangled wildlife in the Gem State. The bull elk was strangled by the item, which is an avoidable scenario with proper winterization of homes.
If You Hit a Deer in Idaho is it Legal to Take the Antlers?
People have entire Pinterest boards of things you can make out of antlers. A vehicle crash with a deer is a dangerous way to get close to a pair of antlers, but should it happen to you…can you legally keep them in Idaho?. There’s a running joke in our...
A few snow showers today; next weather maker arrives Sunday with more widespread snowfall
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday for the Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
Keep Burning Fossil Fuels, Says Wyoming Climate Change Skeptic
Cheyenne author, geologist, engineer, computer scientist, educator, and self-described environmentalist Tony Heller said he's studied climate change eight hours a day for 15 years. "It's a complicated topic," Heller said. Outlier With Credentials. His works can be seen...
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
$100,000 Wyoming Bell-Ringer Will Man His Red Kettle ‘As Long As I Possibly Can’
Martin Tigar's two-fisted bell-ringing technique is unique. While he trains others in the fine art of drawing attention to those familiar Salvation Army red kettles without being brash or annoying, some things – like Tigar's instinctive ambidextrous and agile wrist flicks – are pure instinct.
Liquor license renewal denied for closed bar In Teton County
The Teton County Board of Commissioners did not renew a dormant liquor license this week. State liquor licenses, which cost 1500 dollars, must be renewed each year by the County Commission or the Jackson Town Council with one factor being whether state liquor laws are being followed or not. According...
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
