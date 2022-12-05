Read full article on original website
Why electric vehicles are increasingly leaving out AM Radio
When the BMW i3 landed in the States more than 8 years ago, it did so without an AM radio. A year after arrival, hackers had figured out how to tweak the hatchback's software to restore AM radio and extend range in the i3 REx model. When Green Car Reports asked BMW that same year, 2015, about the lack of an amplitude modulation band, BMW responded, "AM is not offered due to negative performance influences of the electromagnetic interference of the electric drivetrain. Electric motors cause interference on AM which is why BMW decided to remove this option." Today, the number of EVs and hybrids omitting AM radio has got so large that U.S. Senator Ed Markey is asking carmakers to retain it, noting in a letter that "any phase-out of broadcast AM radio could pose a significant communication problem during emergencies."
Porsche, World Fund join $63M bet on batteries for electric planes
World Fund, a one-year-old venture firm that backs European climate startups, led the deal. Abacon Capital and Vsquared Ventures also chipped in. Customcells develops and recycles high-performance lithium-ion batteries that power products like cars, medical equipment and fossil fuel development (despite its stated decarbonization goals). The company also makes batteries for high-heat environments north of 122 degrees F. For this funding round, Customcells has a specific aim in mind: accelerating its push into "e-aviation" as well as its expansion outside of Germany and into the U.S. and Asia.
Future Classic: 1992-1997 Subaru SVX
Close your eyes and imagine a beautiful, Italian-designed coupe and you probably won’t picture something with a Subaru badge. But back in the early 1990s, such a thing was indeed a reality. The Alcyone SVX – named after the brightest star in the Pleiades constellation, which is seen in the Subaru logo – was a sleek two-door penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man responsible for cars like the BMW M1, DeLorean, Maserati Bora and Volkswagen Karmann Ghia TC.
Mazda MX-5 Miata sets lap records with sustainable fuel on cross-U.K. trip
As we approach an electrified world, the question of what to do with millions of gasoline-powered cars remains. New ones being built today will remain on the road for decades to come, and even if every last commuter is phased out it would be nice if classic cars don't become paperweights once fossil fuel is no longer being brewed. Enter sustainable fuels, also called eFuels, which functions exactly the same as gasoline, but is manufactured synthetically with no oil drilling, and can be put in internal combustion engines with no modification.
Honda's all-electric N-Van will start at just $7,300
For decades kei trucks and vans have served as the backbone of Japan's infrastructure. The rugged and super-compact commercial vehicles are just as prevalent making deliveries in crowded metropolises as they are hauling crops on rural farms. Honda is betting that these no-frills vehicles will be an excellent way to get more EVs on the road in Japan.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid leaks in configurator
Corvette E-Ray is scheduled to make its official debut in 2023 as a 2024 model. We weren't supposed to see it or hear about it for another few months but the first hybrid model in the nameplate's history broke cover early on a leaked configurator, spotted by enthusiast website Corvette Blogger (more configurator shots are available at their site).
A Tesla owner says new Model Y ordered him to pull over before it shut down
A Tesla owner said his car ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down and trapped him inside. Tom Exton, a British YouTuber who collects cars, was driving to London on Thursday night when his five-day-old Model Y asked him to pull over because it was "shutting down."
Future Classics, Acura Integra Type S and Cadillac Escalade-V | Autoblog Podcast #759
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They jump right in with some news that Toyota may revive the Land Cruiser in the U.S., followed by rumors of a Nissan GT-R successor. From there, it's on to official confirmation of the Acura Integra Type S revival, followed by a partial rundown of Hagerty's 2023 Bull Market List. After that, it's time for some road test updates. Greg talks about his time in Autoblog's long-term BMW 330e PHEV and contrasts it with the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Byron has been driving a Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX-30 and an Infiniti Q50 — serving as a perfect launch pad for a look back at 2022's best sport sedans. After that, it's a preview of Autoblog's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.
Munro Vehicles taking deposits for MK_1 pure electric off-roader
After getting the idea for an electric 4x4 while on a driving trip in the Scottish Highlands, Russell Peterson and Ross Anderson established Munro Vehicles in Scotland in 2019. In August 2022, the aspiring automaker showed a white prototype of its MK_1 battery-electric off-roader. Now at the tail end of a two-year testing regimen, Munro has revealed this black pre-production model and production specs. Designed for commercial applications like agriculture and mining, the MK_1 doesn't merely look simple, it is simple. Russell said, "It dawned on us that there was a gap in the market for an electric-powered, four-wheel-drive, utilitarian workhorse. We envisioned a vehicle with ultimate, go-anywhere, off-road ability, unrestricted by road-derived underpinnings that limit the all-terrain ability of vehicles such as the 4x4 pick-up trucks that have come to dominate the market."
IIHS torture tests its equipment with beefy Ford pickup truck
Vehicles have been getting heavier for years, but EVs have pushed the limit. Even small electric vehicles weigh significantly more than their gas-powered counterparts, and a few models smash the scales with unbelievable curb weights. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) usually tests vehicles for their crash safety, but ultra-heavy EVs have led it to test its equipment for readiness.
A new electrolyte mixture may prevent EV batteries from catching fire
Lithium-ion battery fires may not be all that common, but they are a concern — just ask electric vehicle makers and Samsung. Thankfully, research at Stanford might reduce the chances of those devices lighting up. Scientists have developed an electrolyte (the substance that carries lithium ions between electrodes) that won't catch fire even at temperatures of 140F or more. The trick, it turns out, was extra lithium salt.
Junkyard Gem: 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
The Chevrolet Corvette is not the kind of vehicle that shows up frequently in ordinary car graveyards; when one wrecks or gets used up beyond restoration, it tends to end up in a specialty yard instead of your typical Ewe Pullet-type operation. Two or three decades back, I'd find the occasional C3 Corvette during my junkyard travels (and I still do, but only nearly unrecognizable shells that I don't bother to document), but the early C4 is the most likely discarded Corvette to appear in your neighborhood boneyard these days. Here's an unusual-for-the-junkyard late C4, found recently in a self-service yard in Reno, Nevada.
It's the best time to buy a used car in 16 months — just don't take out a big loan
Over the past few years, record used-car prices have become emblematic of the sky-high inflation across the U.S. While this is finally changing, many car buyers may be forced to continue waiting on the sidelines. Per Cox Automotive's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks the wholesale prices of used...
Study: Electric cars make utility bills cheaper for everyone
Owners of electric vehicles aren't just cutting their own carbon footprints — they're also helping lower utility bills for everyone else, according to a recent study funded by the Natural Resources Defense Council. Researchers at Synapse Energy Economics zeroed in on three California utilities that serve lots of households...
Tesla hopes China boss will bring secret sauce to Gigafactory Texas
The decision didn't come as a surprise to industry insiders, given how quickly Gigafactory Shanghai became a cornerstone manufacturing and export hub for Tesla. It took the plant merely a year -- from December 2018 to December 2019 -- to go from construction to production. In August, Gigafactory Shanghai made its one-millionth car, accounting for a third of the total Teslas produced up until that point, Elon Musk tweeted. This November was a record month for the facility with 100,291 vehicles delivered.
Junkyard Gem: 1978 Datsun 510 Wagon
1977 was one of the years of Peak Wagon in the United States, a year in which car shoppers here could choose among 47 different models of station wagon (the wagon count for 1964 was 47 as well). The choices were slightly diminished in 1978, but we were still in the Golden Age of Japanese station wagons here at that time. Toyota offered Americans three wagon choices for '78 (Cressida, Corona, Corolla) and Nissan was right there with the Datsun 810, 510 and F-10. Here's one of those all-but-extinct 510 wagons, found in a self-service yard near Sacramento, California.
Stellantis idles Illinois plant, blames high cost of making EVs
Traditional automobile companies are experiencing growing pains as they transition toward producing more electric vehicles. Stellantis, which oversees the production of 16 automobile brands, including Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge, confirmed to Insider that it plans to idle an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, beginning in February 2023. "Our industry has...
2023 Ford GT Mk IV is a more powerful, track-only GT
Ford is wrapping up the run of this GT supercar generation with a wild final model. It's the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, named after the Mk IV versions of the original GT40 that raced in 1967. Like those '60s racers, the new GT Mk IV gets massively changed and lengthened bodywork. It also packs suspension and powertrain changes.
Subaru Ascent fire risk prompts recall and park outside order
Subaru announced Friday that 2019-2022 Ascent crossovers are being recalled to address a potential fire risk. Owners should park their cars away from structures and avoid leaving them unattended while running until they can be inspected by a dealer. The culprit? A component heater. Per Subaru, the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heater may not have been properly fastened, which can cause the ground terminal to melt, potentially damaging surrounding components and/or leading to a fire.
Save up to $240 on new tires with these holiday deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The best time to buy new tires is when they're on sale. Luckily, there are a handful of holiday deals to be had at Tire Rack, Walmart, and Amazon. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. Many of these are expiring soon so don't wait!
