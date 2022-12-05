Read full article on original website
Eater
A Fierce Pizza War Has Come to an End in NYC
New York City has plenty of pizza drama, but perhaps none as hard to follow as Bellucci Pizza versus Bellucci’s Pizza, in Astoria. Well, it’s officially time for Bellucci’s Pizza to fold in the fight: A lawsuit was settled this week and it has been renamed Andrew Bellucci’s Pizzeria, according to Patch. The fracas dates back to last fall, when pizzaiolo Andrew Bellucci left his namesake restaurant, Bellucci Pizza, following a feud with his partner, Leo Dakmak. He opened a pizzeria just a few blocks away, dubbed Bellucci’s Pizza. Dakmak then filed a lawsuit against Bellucci, claiming the Bellucci Pizza name had been trademarked. Confusing, right?
Comedy Club Carolines on Broadway shutting down
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is shutting down, the club announced Tuesday night. The last show will be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport. Owner Caroline Hirsch is not renewing the lease […]
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
New French Bistro Steaks Its Claim on 9th Avenue’s “New Restaurant Row”
Say bonjour to a cozy new French bistro – Steak Frites has just soft-launched a slew of high-quality, casual comfort food options on 9th Avenue. The restaurant is a collaboration between longtime Hell’s Kitchen local Stephane Bibeau and noted New York chef Adam Schop, and is the first of several planned projects on what the […] The post New French Bistro Steaks Its Claim on 9th Avenue’s “New Restaurant Row” appeared first on W42ST.
Washington Square News
Rolf’s NYC: Christmas sleigh or neigh?
Christmas in New York is famous for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular show, its Rockefeller Center decorations and window displays galore. As a born and raised New Yorker, even I am guilty of feeling giddy when I see Macy’s Herald Square cover its windows in anticipation of the big reveal.
SantaCon NYC knows it's on the naughty list
Santacon revelers in Manhattan last year Don’t call it a pub crawl. [ more › ]
spokanepublicradio.org
At your service: A restaurant maître d' tells all in 'Your Table Is Ready'
Michael Cecchi-Azzolina has been threatened, cursed at, punched and called every ugly name imaginable. He's also had hundreds of dollars pressed into his hand. That's because for years he controlled a very valuable commodity: a table at a high-end Manhattan restaurant. Cecchi-Azzolina has worked as maître d' in several of New York's hottest restaurants, where he's encountered celebrities, captains of finance, plenty of nice, regular folks — and one bonafide mobster who repeatedly threatened him for a perceived slight.
newyorkupstate.com
The Adirondacks named the ‘ultimate New York getaway’: See what makes the guide
Visitors from out-of-state often think the only New York vacation destination is New York City, but a national publication has recently declared the Adirondack Mountains the “ultimate New York getaway.’. Vogue magazine reports that the appeal of the Adirondack Park is something its Catskill Mountain cousin has lost: its...
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
baristanet.com
Have You Been Wonder-Ing? (POLL)
Montclair, NJ – By now, you’ve seen the purple trucks and maybe even wondered…”What is Wonder?”. Or maybe you already had one of those trucks parked in front of you house, on a night you didn’t feel like cooking. Wonder, a mobile kitchen and food-delivery...
Narcity
You Can Now Take A Bus From Toronto To New York City For $99.99 & Explore The Big Apple
Travelling to New York fromToronto just got easier and cheaper with new bus routes being offered to people in Canada. In November, Megabus announced a partnership with Trailways of New York, which "will allow for expanded service options which will connect more than 100 cities," they stated. The partnership connects...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
Here's How Many Restaurants Tom Colicchio Really Owns
Best known as the host of "Top Chef," chef Tom Colicchio has owned a variety of restaurants under his company, Crafted Hospitality. Just over 20 years ago, the celebrity chef opened his first restaurant, Craft, on East 19th Street in New York City. The New York native, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with food since childhood. According to PBS, he taught himself to cook using Jacques Pépin's legendary illustrated manuals on French cooking, "La Technique and La Méthode." Before reaching adulthood, he started working in the kitchen of Evelyn's Seafood Restaurant. Working his way up in the kitchen ranks, the New York Times named him as one of the "Best New Chefs" while he was executive chef at Mondrian in New York in the early '90s. Following that success, he opened his first venue with his partner, Danny Meyer. Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern — still a popular location today — was co-owned by Colicchio for 12 years from 1994 to 2006. In the meantime, he started Craft and then formed Crafted Hospitality shortly afterward.
biteofthebest.com
Brunch at Miriam, Upper West Side, NYC + Sample Sale
Brunch at Miriam, Upper West Side, NYC + Sample Sale. I heard about a sample sale leftover shop on the Upper West Side. I wanted to check it out, so I arranged to meet a friend who lives uptown at Miriam’s on Amsterdam Avenue for lunch. I recommend the...
brickunderground.com
5 NYC rent-stabilized one-bedroom rentals for under $2,600 a month
Landing a rent-stabilized apartment has long been a way to make living in New York City much more affordable. That’s because rent increases for these apartments are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board. The current limit is 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases. You’re also guaranteed a lease renewal, and you can’t be kicked out as long as you pay your rent and don’t break the rules of your lease. (That's a big contrast with market-rate apartments, where landlords can hike rents as much as they want or opt not to renew your lease for no reason.)
Pete Davidson just listed his New York condo for nearly $1.3M: peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
Popular Korean BBQ chain is opening more New Jersey locations
Kpot, the popular Asian hot pot/Korean BBQ chain is opening five new locations in New Jersey in the coming months. The planned restaurants will be in Hazlet, Kearny, Secaucus, South Plainfield, and Toms River, making New Jersey the state with the most (10) locations. From their website:. Since opening our...
Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!
Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
cityandstateny.com
Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC
New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
