Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Will Sharpe on Ethan's Breaking Point and Intense Finale (Exclusive)
After debuting with a shocking season 1, The White Lotus returned with another "volcanic" installment as the HBO series moved from Hawaii to Sicily to follow an all-new group of guests staying at the luxury hotel. With season 2 of creator Mike White's Emmy-winning social satire about to come to a close, actor Will Sharpe is looking back on Ethan's journey over the past six episodes as he teases an exciting conclusion for his character.
WUSA
Lily Collins Teases 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Ends on Twist: 'Feels Like Five Episodes in One' (Exclusive)
Bonjour, Emily in Paris! Lily Collins and the cast of the Netflix series teased the upcoming third season in style in Paris, and only ET was exclusively in the City of Lights to get the scoop on what Emily is up to in her work and romantic lives. The new...
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’
Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
WUSA
Chrishell Stause Slams Award Show for Not Letting Her Bring Partner G Flip as Her Date: 'Honestly FU'
Chrishell Stause ditched her filter early Wednesday morning after appearing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards the night before. The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star took to Twitter to air her grievances against the awards show after claiming she was not allowed to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date.
WUSA
'Chicago P.D.' Boss on How Upton's Latest Obsession Will Force Her to Address Halstead's Absence (Exclusive)
It's led up to this. Chicago P.D.'s latest case, involving Sean (Yellowstone's Jefferson White), a trafficker of young girls who also happens to be the police chief's son, has consumed Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) attention since Halstead's departure. Obsessed with bringing Sean in once and for all, Upton -- who hasn't addressed her husband's absence head-on just yet -- and her cohorts at Intelligence find themselves with their best chance at taking Sean down in Wednesday's fall finale.
WUSA
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Reveals 2023 Premiere Date With Cryptic Teaser
Yellowjackets, the breakout Emmy-nominated survival series, will return with season 2 on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Showtime revealed the anticipated premiere date with a cryptic new teaser and first look at the young survivors as winter sets in. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series follows a group...
WUSA
'Chicago Fire' Bosses Warn of 'Avalanche' of Consequences After Explosive Season 11 Fall Finale (Exclusive)
Chicago Fire loves a classic cliffhanger and Wednesday's fall finale is no different. This time, it's not Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) caught in the middle of a distressing situation, but Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) who's in danger, along with fellow 51 firefighter Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), as revealed in the fall finale teaser.
WUSA
Reese Witherspoon Is Returning to Star in 'Election' Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'
Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to get back into a role she first played over 23 years ago. The celebrated actress is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can't Win, the sequel to her 1999 political comedy, Election. Director Alexander Payne -- who co-wrote and...
WUSA
'Bachelor In Paradise' Alum Tia Booth Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock
A cause for celebration! Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth is a new mom. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share the exciting news that she and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, had welcomed their bundle of joy. Booth posted an audio clip of herself and...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie on the Possibility of Having a Baby, the Secret to Their Marriage (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David and Annie shocked viewers when a recent teaser for season 2 of their spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, showed that Annie may be pregnant. ET sat down with the couple to talk about what's ahead this season, and if they do in fact want children together.
WUSA
Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...
WUSA
Christina Applegate Shares Her First Reaction to MS Diagnosis, Recalls Early Symptoms: 'I Couldn't Walk'
Christina Applegate is not sugarcoating her journey with multiple sclerosis. On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dead to Me star reveals her reaction to her diagnosis. Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021, while shooting the final season of Dead to Me. "Can I say, it...
WUSA
Paris Hilton on Where She and Mom Kathy Stand After She Refuted Her Fertility Journey Claims (Exclusive)
There's no bad blood between Paris Hilton and her mom, Kathy Hilton, after the 41-year-old heiress refuted her mom's claims that she's been "trying and trying" to get pregnant. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in...
WUSA
'Love Actually' Turns 19: See the Cast Then and Now!
This year marks the 19th anniversary of Love, Actually, and to celebrate, ET is turning back the clock!. The star-studded holiday rom-com features a ton of A-listers, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and many more -- though many of the film's stars admit they weren't expecting it to become the sensation it still is, all these years later.
WUSA
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals
Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
WUSA
Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute
Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71. Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing...
WUSA
Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon
Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.
Comments / 0