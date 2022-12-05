ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The White Lotus' Season 2: Will Sharpe on Ethan's Breaking Point and Intense Finale (Exclusive)

After debuting with a shocking season 1, The White Lotus returned with another "volcanic" installment as the HBO series moved from Hawaii to Sicily to follow an all-new group of guests staying at the luxury hotel. With season 2 of creator Mike White's Emmy-winning social satire about to come to a close, actor Will Sharpe is looking back on Ethan's journey over the past six episodes as he teases an exciting conclusion for his character.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’

Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
'Chicago P.D.' Boss on How Upton's Latest Obsession Will Force Her to Address Halstead's Absence (Exclusive)

It's led up to this. Chicago P.D.'s latest case, involving Sean (Yellowstone's Jefferson White), a trafficker of young girls who also happens to be the police chief's son, has consumed Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) attention since Halstead's departure. Obsessed with bringing Sean in once and for all, Upton -- who hasn't addressed her husband's absence head-on just yet -- and her cohorts at Intelligence find themselves with their best chance at taking Sean down in Wednesday's fall finale.
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Reveals 2023 Premiere Date With Cryptic Teaser

Yellowjackets, the breakout Emmy-nominated survival series, will return with season 2 on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Showtime revealed the anticipated premiere date with a cryptic new teaser and first look at the young survivors as winter sets in. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series follows a group...
Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)

Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...
'Love Actually' Turns 19: See the Cast Then and Now!

This year marks the 19th anniversary of Love, Actually, and to celebrate, ET is turning back the clock!. The star-studded holiday rom-com features a ton of A-listers, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and many more -- though many of the film's stars admit they weren't expecting it to become the sensation it still is, all these years later.
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals

Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon

Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.

