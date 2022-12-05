Read full article on original website
'Entitled' Woman Expecting Husband to Pay for Everything Sparks Fury
"Did you want to be a Disney Princess when you grew up by any chance?" wrote a Mumsnet user, as another posted, "He's taken a temporary job. Give him a break."
R. Kelly Blasted for Bootleg Album Drop: 'Most Shameless Thing Since O.J.'
The disgraced R&B star is serving time behind bars after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.
'A Very Backstreet Holiday' Canceled: Why ABC Christmas Special Was Pulled
The Backstreet Boys were set to celebrate the festive period with a highly anticipated special on ABC, titled "A Very Backstreet Holiday."
Game Awards Stage Crasher Arrested After Confusing Bill Clinton Speech
As the team behind "Elden Ring" collected their award, the stage crasher made a brief speech about "reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton."
The Biggest Tours Happening in 2023 From Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish
2023 is shaping up to be a great year for music, with some of the biggest stars in the world embarking on huge tours.
Margot Robbie Slammed for Impromptu Brad Pitt Kiss—'Is That Not Assault?'
""Man would get canceled for the same thing," wrote one commenter of Robbie's admission that she gave Pitt an unscripted kiss in their upcoming movie "Babylon."
'Becoming a "Crunchy Mom" Felt Like Joining a Cult'
Laura Gene tells Newsweek about how a yoga group led her to completely rejecting Western medicine.
Kanye West Named 'Antisemite of the Year' by Leading Jewish Rights Group
In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, StopAntisemitism chronicled the long list of missteps the rapper has made when it comes to the Jewish community.
Will There Be Another 'The Christmas Chronicles' Movie?
Real-life couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn starred as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in "The Christmas Chronicles" movies. Will they be back for a third edition?
