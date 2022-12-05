ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele reveals British treat she brought to Las Vegas residency

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Adele has revealed to her Instagram followers the British treat she brought with her for her Las Vegas residency.

Pictures shared to the singer’s account document the third weekend of her Nevada concerts, as she posed with the confectionery backstage.

Adele has previously professed her love for UK snacks in interviews, gushing over Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Heinz ketchup.

“I carry little sachets of Heinz ketchup everywhere with me,” she told Vogue.

“Beyoncé has hot sauce in her bag... I have Heinz ketchup.”

The Independent

