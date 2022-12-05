Read full article on original website
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
sunnews.org
Planners OK residential garage
The Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 5, voted 4 to 0 to approve a minor use permit to build a detached two-car garage and an open roof deck on a single-family home. District One Commissioner Steve Miller was absent. The applicant was present but did not speak. Four individuals were...
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
Studebaker Road project could bring big changes to East Long Beach in 2023
The project on Studebaker Road in East Long Beach would include several street improvements to enhance safety along the corridor, including a 5-mile protected bike lane. The post Studebaker Road project could bring big changes to East Long Beach in 2023 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sunnews.org
2022 City Council runoff candidates answer Sun questions
Runoff Question 3: What is your level of education and work experience?. I bring a tremendous amount of professional experience to Seal Beach, Leisure World and City Council. I have worked at the executive level of many companies including Fortune 500 companies. I worked with them to solve difficult, seeming-impossible...
sunnews.org
Runoff candidate questions for the Dec. 15 issue
This week’s questions for Seal Beach City Council runoff candidates:. What do you think of the current parking permit system?. Should council members (or their spokespersons) be allowed to speak directly with staff or should they work through the city manager?. The deadline for runoff candidate answers to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
LA Council Votes to Move Forward on Controversial `Green Hydrogen' Plan
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with a controversial plan to shift the Scattergood Generating Station, a power plant in Playa del Rey, to be powered by green hydrogen instead of natural gas.
Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’
The Long Beach Equity and Human Relations Commission censured one of its members Wednesday night after she made a comment on social media about people being placed on a "list" after last month's election—a comment that the city attorney's office has characterized as a political threat. The post Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sunnews.org
17th Street Park opens as Huntington Beach’s 79th Park
Downtown Huntington Beach’s newest park, bordered by 17th and 18th Streets, Orange and Pecan Avenues, opened Saturday, Dec. 3, to the delight of local residents. It features walking trails, picnic/seating areas and lots of grass on 2.1 acres. There’s also the American Legion Veteran’s Memorial Hall with a beautiful flag pole and two meeting rooms that the community can rent for events. It also has parking on the premises.
foxla.com
Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses
PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
sunnews.org
King and Queen of LAEF Royal Gala named
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) has announced the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King. In a press release, Executive Director Carrie Logue announced the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on Feb. 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
spectrumnews1.com
Pasadena launches paramedic subscription service
PASADENA, Calif. — The Pasadena Fire Department is offering a new program to help residents avoid unexpected ambulance bills. For $85 annually, people who sign up for the Pasadena Paramedic Subscription Service will be able to access unlimited use of the department’s emergency medical system. “When you need...
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor
Los Angeles County election officials certified results from the November election this week. Here's how Long Beach voted for mayor. The post Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
LA City Clerk approves recall petition for Councilman Kevin de León
LOS ANGELES - A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk's office.
Laguna Beach gets control of its South Laguna beaches
The City of Laguna Beach just gained jurisdiction of about 1.2 miles of its beach property, as approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The transfer agreement is between the city and Orange County, giving the city ownership and a $22 million payment from the county. Ownership comes with maintenance and operational duties over the following beaches: Aliso Beach, Camel Point Beach, Laguna Royale Beach, Table Rock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach and West Street Beach. The county reported it's a win-win situation for both parties, the county doesn't have to front the maintenance expenses and the city gets to enforce city rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.The city's Marine Safety Department is prepping for the land transfer, adding more lifeguard towers, communication equipment and rescue gear.
irvineweekly.com
Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.
A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is...
