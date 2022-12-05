ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

sunnews.org

Planners OK residential garage

The Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 5, voted 4 to 0 to approve a minor use permit to build a detached two-car garage and an open roof deck on a single-family home. District One Commissioner Steve Miller was absent. The applicant was present but did not speak. Four individuals were...
SEAL BEACH, CA
sunnews.org

2022 City Council runoff candidates answer Sun questions

Runoff Question 3: What is your level of education and work experience?. I bring a tremendous amount of professional experience to Seal Beach, Leisure World and City Council. I have worked at the executive level of many companies including Fortune 500 companies. I worked with them to solve difficult, seeming-impossible...
SEAL BEACH, CA
sunnews.org

Runoff candidate questions for the Dec. 15 issue

This week’s questions for Seal Beach City Council runoff candidates:. What do you think of the current parking permit system?. Should council members (or their spokespersons) be allowed to speak directly with staff or should they work through the city manager?. The deadline for runoff candidate answers to the...
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’

The Long Beach Equity and Human Relations Commission censured one of its members Wednesday night after she made a comment on social media about people being placed on a "list" after last month's election—a comment that the city attorney's office has characterized as a political threat.  The post Long Beach commissioner censured by colleagues for comment about community members being put on a ‘list’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
sunnews.org

17th Street Park opens as Huntington Beach’s 79th Park

Downtown Huntington Beach’s newest park, bordered by 17th and 18th Streets, Orange and Pecan Avenues, opened Saturday, Dec. 3, to the delight of local residents. It features walking trails, picnic/seating areas and lots of grass on 2.1 acres. There’s also the American Legion Veteran’s Memorial Hall with a beautiful flag pole and two meeting rooms that the community can rent for events. It also has parking on the premises.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses

PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
PERRIS, CA
sunnews.org

King and Queen of LAEF Royal Gala named

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) has announced the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King. In a press release, Executive Director Carrie Logue announced the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on Feb. 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Pasadena launches paramedic subscription service

PASADENA, Calif. — The Pasadena Fire Department is offering a new program to help residents avoid unexpected ambulance bills. For $85 annually, people who sign up for the Pasadena Paramedic Subscription Service will be able to access unlimited use of the department’s emergency medical system. “When you need...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach

Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow

Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

LA City Clerk approves recall petition for Councilman Kevin de León

LOS ANGELES - A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Laguna Beach gets control of its South Laguna beaches

The City of Laguna Beach just gained jurisdiction of about 1.2 miles of its beach property, as approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The transfer agreement is between the city and Orange County, giving the city ownership and a $22 million payment from the county. Ownership comes with maintenance and operational duties over the following beaches:   Aliso Beach, Camel Point Beach, Laguna Royale Beach, Table Rock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach and West Street Beach. The county reported it's a win-win situation for both parties, the county doesn't have to front the maintenance expenses and the city gets to enforce city rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.The city's Marine Safety Department is prepping for the land transfer, adding more lifeguard towers, communication equipment and rescue gear.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
irvineweekly.com

Respiratory Infections Prompt Local Health Emergency In O.C.

A rise in pediatric respiratory infection, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases among children and adults, prompted Orange County’s chief health officer to declare a local health emergency on Nov. 1. Since then, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the local health emergency at the request of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is...
CORONA, CA

