WNDU
Freeman, Irish in early stages of prep for Gator Bowl
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be heading down to Jacksonville, Fla., later this month for this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, where they will face off against No. 19 South Carolina. Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with the media on Saturday for the first...
WNDU
The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
WNDU
Michiana remembers Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana came together to say farewell to a beloved athlete, mentor, and friend. The celebration of life service for Garvin Roberson was held at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart, which some are nicknaming “The House that Garvin Built.”. “I’m so, so, so pleased, even going...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Gunner
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
WNDU
Elkhart’s Transportation Council focuses on alternative fuels for vehicles at annual breakfast
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Transportation Breakfast on Friday morning. Carl Lisek, the executive director of Drive Clean Indiana, presented to the council this year. Lisek spoke about alternative fuels and the opportunities and impacts they have in the Michiana area. He said that Michiana is a leader in alternative fuels, both in the Hoosier state as well as across the U.S.
WNDU
South Bend hosting virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employers are looking to hire here in South Bend!. “Job Fair X” is hosting a virtual career fair to help those displaced by the pandemic to find a new career path. Some employers in attendance include Humana, Facebook, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Pfizer. If...
WNDU
Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
WNDU
Mishawaka’s Main and Third street intersection closed beginning Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We have an important traffic alert to bring you as you plan for your commute Monday morning. The intersection of South Main and Third streets in Mishawaka will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 a-m Monday. The closure is so crews can locate utilities. If...
WNDU
East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
WNDU
Local lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session in Indy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -2 members of the Indiana state legislature stopped by South Bend to preview the upcoming session. State lawmakers will officially reconvene at the Capitol on Jan. 9 to start the legislative process. We had two different perspectives give their takes on this upcoming session, one a...
WNDU
St. Joseph Co. Commissioners: Hunting not allowed on land owned by county
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wants to remind you that hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. This reminder comes after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in the woods at Portage Manor last month.
WNDU
Diaper drive helps hundreds of Michiana families
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With rising costs and inflation still hitting Michiana hard, a local organization is helping parents and infants through a diaper drive. United Through Motherhood, a St. Joseph/Benton Harbor organization, is dedicated to helping mothers, fathers and infants thrive. “We appreciate the effort to create distribution...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Choosing a New Pet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are considering adding a new pet to your family, there are a lot of things to think about. Maybe you want a dog, cat or other animal. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to share with us about choosing a new pet.
WNDU
Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
WNDU
No. 19 Notre Dame avenges Friday’s loss to No. 5 Penn State, wins 5-3
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for revenge after a 5-2 loss to the No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, the No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish found it just a day later. Five different players found the back of the net for the Irish as they...
WNDU
Santa spotted rafting down the East Race
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/9/2022
(WNDU) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball action around Michiana on Friday, Dec. 9. New Buffalo 46, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 8.
WNDU
Lakeville man dies in crash
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Lakeville man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree Sunday morning. County police say they were called out to the 65-thousand block of State Road 931 north of Lakeville shortly after 7:30 on a report of a pickup crashing head-on into a tree.
WNDU
Berrien County Health Dept. to receive $4M for national opioid settlement
Man gets 4 years in hit-and-run that killed Indiana teen at school bus stop. A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car as she prepared to board a school bus has been sentenced to four years in prison. Over 2,000...
WNDU
PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Deck the halls or wreck the halls?. Well, that all depends on whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year. Some very good boys and girls participated in Pet Pictures with Santa at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. Nonprofit animal...
