Hollywood heartthrob Brendan Fraser is making waves yet again, experiencing something of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming movie, The Whale. The film follows Fraser's overweight recluse Charlie as he attempts to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Many thought of Fraser himself as a recluse until recently, having seemingly disappeared from our screens over the last decade. After 17 years of eagerly appeasing producers and audiences by putting his body through the wringer for the sake of his movies, Fraser required multiple surgeries including a laminectomy and vocal cord repair, finding himself in and out of hospitals for seven years. In 2003, Fraser was also the victim of sexual assault by the leader of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, leading to Fraser's depression. Many have branded Fraser's return to A-list fame in 2022's The Whale as a comeback, but as Fraser himself states, "I was never that far away." The actor has worked consistently in that time, appearing in a new release every year, with some highlights including Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move and the Danny Boyle-produced miniseries Trust. However, there is a case to be made that the single greatest showcase of Fraser's talent is none other than 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

