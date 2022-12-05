Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
10 Best Horror-Comedy Animated TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)
Although they don't seem like they should go together, horror and comedy work incredibly well together on screen, evidently in numerous iconic movies and shows such as Bodies, Bodies, Bodies or the recent Netflix hit, Wednesday. Along with the fact that these comedy-horror shows are well-liked, viewers frequently overlook the...
Collider
Why [Spoiler] Should Die at the End of 'Firefly Lane' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Part 1 of Firefly Lane. As any good Netflix series is wont to do, Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 ends with a major cliffhanger. Kate Malarkey (Sarah Chalke) learns she has a rare and aggressive form of inflammatory breast cancer. Naturally, she wants to turn to her best friend, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) in this moment of anguish, but they're no longer friends at this point in their lives, which the first half of Season 2 explains in detail. Some fans might want Kate to survive the second half of Season 2, allowing ample time for her and Tully to make up and live happily ever after. However, there's only one good way for Firefly Lane to end — with Kate's death. Here's why the main character should meet her demise by the conclusion of the Netflix series.
Collider
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Teaser Leads Fans on the Hunt
Disney+ has been ending its year on a high note with shows like Andor, Willow, and The Santa Clauses. However, its final major release of 2022 sees the long awaited return of a treasured franchise. That would be National Treasure: Edge of History which premieres on the streamer December 14. The series has had a fun marketing campaign thus far that has gotten fans of the franchise involved in more than one clever way. That continues with Edge of History’s latest teaser that’s locked away at the end of a treasure hunt.
Collider
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Cast, Story & Everything We Know So Far
Based on two bestselling book series, 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Six of Crows', by author Leigh Bardugo, Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when Season 1 premiered on the streaming platform on April 23, 2021. With showrunner Eric Heisserer at the helm, Season 1 had eight episodes, and the show was renewed for eight more in Season 2.
Collider
Mindy Kaling's Best Movies and Series, Ranked From Hilarious to Heartwarming
Mindy Kaling is an unsung hero of comedy. She deserves all the recognition that comes to her, especially with the waves she's made as an actor, writer and producer over the years. Her career started two decades ago, and with so much traction and influence in the industry, the sky is the limit for Kaling.
Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms
NEW YORK — (AP) — After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards are set to announce nominations Monday. Nominations to the 80th Golden Globe Awards will...
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Collider
How Brendan Fraser Perfected the Cartoonish Performance in 'Looney Tunes: Back in Action'
Hollywood heartthrob Brendan Fraser is making waves yet again, experiencing something of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming movie, The Whale. The film follows Fraser's overweight recluse Charlie as he attempts to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Many thought of Fraser himself as a recluse until recently, having seemingly disappeared from our screens over the last decade. After 17 years of eagerly appeasing producers and audiences by putting his body through the wringer for the sake of his movies, Fraser required multiple surgeries including a laminectomy and vocal cord repair, finding himself in and out of hospitals for seven years. In 2003, Fraser was also the victim of sexual assault by the leader of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, leading to Fraser's depression. Many have branded Fraser's return to A-list fame in 2022's The Whale as a comeback, but as Fraser himself states, "I was never that far away." The actor has worked consistently in that time, appearing in a new release every year, with some highlights including Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move and the Danny Boyle-produced miniseries Trust. However, there is a case to be made that the single greatest showcase of Fraser's talent is none other than 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.
Collider
Why 'The L Word's Bette and Tina Deserve a Happy Ending
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.The L Word’s initial conceit was to explore queer relationships through an ensemble drama, an endeavor the show did significantly well both over its original six-season run and currently in the final Season 3 of its reboot. The original series followed the relationships and friendships of a small, tightly-knit group of gay women living in L.A. The present-day iteration, The L Word: Generation Q, began in 2019, with “Q” referencing a new, younger group of queer characters introduced to the show. Several characters from the first series have popped up over its three seasons, including long-time couple Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) and Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman) and their friends Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Kate Moennig).
Collider
Does 'Gossip Girl' Date Itself With Its Pop Culture References?
Editor's note: The below contains light spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl.For those who aren't chronically online or fluent in pop culture and social media speak, it may be wise to have Google open in another tab when watching HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. An in-universe sequel to the CW's hit teen drama of the same name, Gossip Girl follows a group of uber-wealthy Manhattan teens whose actions are closely monitored and publicized by the appropriately named gossip account, Gossip Girl. The second season began on December 1st, bringing a host of new timely pop culture references, many of which aren't so timely by the time the episodes actually air.
Collider
'The Fabelmans' Ending and That David Lynch Cameo, Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Fabelmans. The credits are rolling; you’ve just finished Steven Spielberg’s latest cinematic opus. The movie’s final shot has left a smile on your face at its cheekiness. As you stare down at the popcorn bits in your lap, euphoric in the light of the film, one question can’t help but nip at your mind. “Wait, who was that guy at the end?”
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Fixed the First's Biggest Issue
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.Through the array of filthy rich characters that descend on the lavish White Lotus properties for international vacations, HBO’s The White Lotus makes for a clever and thrilling satire of the wealthy elite. While biting in its commentary, Season 1’s satire was noticeably lacking in one area, making it less effective in its discussion of privilege. Given its dearth of native Hawaiian representation, the first season offered the wealthy elite a platform without lending a voice to those affected by their privilege. One of the two native Hawaiian characters, new employee Lani (Jolene Purdy) was introduced in the first episode before being literally and figuratively rushed out of the series, leaving to give birth and never returning. The other, waiter Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano), is given more screentime but still reduced to Paula’s (Brittany O’Grady) secret lover, only given traces of depth through his occasional private meetings with her. Similar to Lani, Kai is given a troubling ending; the series finale follows him robbing the Mussbauchers before getting caught offscreen with no resolution for his character.
Collider
MCU: The 10 Strongest Supporting Characters in Phase 4
Strength can come in many forms, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, you have a ton of characters who are physically powerful. But beyond your Hulks and Thors, there are characters that exhibit power in a variety of ways. It takes a strong character to make the right choice. It takes a strong character to propel the narrative forward.
Collider
'Spoiler Alert': How Much of the Tragic Love Story Is True?
Editor's Note: The following may contain spoilers for Spoiler AlertIf you’re still sobbing over the delicate nature of what director Michael Showalter accomplished with The Big Sick, you have another weepie to look forward to. Spoiler Alert tells the powerful story of veteran TV Guide writer Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons in a career-best performance) and his longtime boyfriend, the photographer Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge). Despite their very different personalities, the couple keeps getting drawn back to each other as they help one another cope with their respective issues. Michael lives in constant anxiety due to his childhood obesity, and Kit has yet to tell his parents that he is gay.
Collider
'The Collingswood Story' Introduced a New Type of Found Footage Horror Onto the World
After the unfathomable success of found-footage horror movie The Blair Witch Project in 1999, this new type of visual storytelling became a frequent experiment for horror directors. Many found-footage horror movies tried replicating its success with the results being mostly underwhelming. After a string of early-2000s horrors were criticized for being too generic and tiresome, audiences craved something unique to be added to the subgenre. With the growing popularity of the internet as well as advancements in technology, a new type of found-footage horror emerged, better known today as screenlife movies.
Collider
10 Notable Winners of The Palm Dog Award at The Cannes Film Festival
There are plenty of awards shows that give praise to human actors. From the Academy Awards, to the Golden Globes, to the Emmys, human actors in the world of film and TV have numerous opportunities to receive trophies for their work. It's all well and good, of course, as human actors are worthy of praise... but not to the point where they overshadow hard-working canine performers, whose performances tend to go unnoticed, and unrewarded.
Collider
Who Are the Gallivespians in 'His Dark Materials'?
From talking bears to witches that live hundreds of years to angels that live even longer, the world of His Dark Materials is full of incredible creatures that are closer to humankind than one may think at a first glance. And every new season, the series’ list of fantastical beings just gets longer. Fans that have tuned in on HBO (or HBO Max) these past few days for the first two episodes of the show’s third and final season have been greeted with yet another addition to this cohort of amazing creatures - a tiny, almost imperceptible addition that nevertheless has a huge impact in the series’ story.
Collider
Every Shocking Moment in 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 That Made Us Go WTF
Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Showtime's Yellowjackets has officially given us a release date for Season 2 on March 24. If you haven't seen Yellowjackets before, stop what you're doing and give this 7 Primetime Emmy nominated show a watch. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets has been described as Lord Of The Flies with extra sting. The series follows a 90s high school girl's soccer team who are traveling by plane to Seattle for a tournament. On the way there, the plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and the only survivors are the team, minus one, and the assistant team coach. The show chronicles how the team attempts to survive, thrive, and eventually dive head first into savagery as a "do what it takes to survive" display. In addition to that storyline, we also get to see the survivors in present day and how they are trying to put the pieces back together after what they experienced together in the woods. Yellowjackets has so many bizarre elements such as the hints of cannibalism, the supernatural, and the struggles of friendships and relationships through trauma and grief.
Collider
'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Movie Planned With Henry Cavill Before DC Films Shakeup
Ever since Black Adam was released in movie theaters two months ago, its star Dwayne Johnson has been on a PR offensive with regards to the stunning twist pulled off at the conclusion of the movie. Following the conclusion of the film, when Black Adam has settled into his new role as the protector of Kahndaq, audiences were shocked to see Henry Cavill emerge from smoke in a darkly lit set to confront Black Adam in his role as Clark Kent/Superman — last seen in Justice League.
Collider
'Queer': Daniel Craig to Star in Luca Guadagnino's Next Film
Actor Daniel Craig is set to star in a new film based on William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer. Luca Guadagnino, the mind behind Bones and All, will head the project. Based on Burrough’s novella Queer, which was originally written between 1951 and 1953 but not published until several decades later in 1985, Craig will likely play the story’s protagonist, William Lee.
Comments / 0