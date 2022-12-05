Read full article on original website
'SNL': 'A Christmas Carol' Takes a Bloody Turn in New Sketch
Saturday Night Live brought in the big guns for the end of the year and while we still have some episodes left in December, it was nice to have Steve Martin and Martin Short there to host as part of the holiday season. We got a new sketch based on A Christmas Carol that is not for the faint of heart. Especially when coins start flying around town.
New 'M3GAN' Images Welcome the Lifelike Doll Into the Family
The filmmaker responsible for bringing Anabelle, the Red-Faced Man, and Valak into your nightmares is at it again. While James Wan is well-known for incorporating supernatural entities and demonic possessions into his films, he is presenting another killer doll to the big screen, this time to highlight the threats of advanced technologies. Wan has collaborated with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse (The Invisible Man) to bring a creepy doll to life in M3GAN, and Universal Pictures has released a new set of images showing the life-like doll as part of the family.
'National Treasure': 10 Best Treasure Hunting Movies & Shows
Who can mistake the child-like appeal of movies like The Goonies and television shows like The Librarians where there are no limits as they go off in search of dazzling treasures worth more than money and adventures they'll remember forever? And before Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History drops on Dec. 14th and some buzz around a possible National Treasure 3 in development, treasure-hunting movies and series must be binged!
Mindy Kaling's Best Movies and Series, Ranked From Hilarious to Heartwarming
Mindy Kaling is an unsung hero of comedy. She deserves all the recognition that comes to her, especially with the waves she's made as an actor, writer and producer over the years. Her career started two decades ago, and with so much traction and influence in the industry, the sky is the limit for Kaling.
Don’t look into the wardrobe: are Peeping Tom the world’s freakiest theatre troupe?
Knock, knock. Who’s there? In Peeping Tom’s suspenseful shows you can never be sure. The Belgium-based dance-theatre company builds atmospheric and often bewildering stage architecture. The Missing Door, The Lost Room and The Hidden Floor – a triptych they are taking to the UK – open up noirish worlds of intrigue, illusions and lugubrious comedy. These walls not only have ears but full-blown personalities; the closets don’t have skeletons but whole bodies; look in one of their mirrors and the face you see won’t be yours.
How Brendan Fraser Perfected the Cartoonish Performance in 'Looney Tunes: Back in Action'
Hollywood heartthrob Brendan Fraser is making waves yet again, experiencing something of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming movie, The Whale. The film follows Fraser's overweight recluse Charlie as he attempts to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Many thought of Fraser himself as a recluse until recently, having seemingly disappeared from our screens over the last decade. After 17 years of eagerly appeasing producers and audiences by putting his body through the wringer for the sake of his movies, Fraser required multiple surgeries including a laminectomy and vocal cord repair, finding himself in and out of hospitals for seven years. In 2003, Fraser was also the victim of sexual assault by the leader of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, leading to Fraser's depression. Many have branded Fraser's return to A-list fame in 2022's The Whale as a comeback, but as Fraser himself states, "I was never that far away." The actor has worked consistently in that time, appearing in a new release every year, with some highlights including Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move and the Danny Boyle-produced miniseries Trust. However, there is a case to be made that the single greatest showcase of Fraser's talent is none other than 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.
10 Best 'New Hollywood' Movies, According to IMDb
New Hollywood was a movement in American cinema between the 1960s and '70s, where the director took on a greater role than the studio. This era is often cited as a cinematic golden age, producing classics including The Graduate, Rosemary's Baby, and Apocalypse Now. Filmmakers got more experimental and tackled a wider range of themes in their work. They were influenced by the various New Wave movements that were already underway in countries like France and Italy.
Why 'The L Word's Bette and Tina Deserve a Happy Ending
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.The L Word’s initial conceit was to explore queer relationships through an ensemble drama, an endeavor the show did significantly well both over its original six-season run and currently in the final Season 3 of its reboot. The original series followed the relationships and friendships of a small, tightly-knit group of gay women living in L.A. The present-day iteration, The L Word: Generation Q, began in 2019, with “Q” referencing a new, younger group of queer characters introduced to the show. Several characters from the first series have popped up over its three seasons, including long-time couple Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) and Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman) and their friends Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Kate Moennig).
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Fixed the First's Biggest Issue
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.Through the array of filthy rich characters that descend on the lavish White Lotus properties for international vacations, HBO’s The White Lotus makes for a clever and thrilling satire of the wealthy elite. While biting in its commentary, Season 1’s satire was noticeably lacking in one area, making it less effective in its discussion of privilege. Given its dearth of native Hawaiian representation, the first season offered the wealthy elite a platform without lending a voice to those affected by their privilege. One of the two native Hawaiian characters, new employee Lani (Jolene Purdy) was introduced in the first episode before being literally and figuratively rushed out of the series, leaving to give birth and never returning. The other, waiter Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano), is given more screentime but still reduced to Paula’s (Brittany O’Grady) secret lover, only given traces of depth through his occasional private meetings with her. Similar to Lani, Kai is given a troubling ending; the series finale follows him robbing the Mussbauchers before getting caught offscreen with no resolution for his character.
'Slumberland' Is the Follow Up to This 1980s Animated Film
Netflix’s recently released Jason Momoa-starring family movie, Slumberland, is based on an early 1900s comic strip from Winsor McCay. What many might not know is that it isn’t the only adaptation of that comic strip that has been done. In 1989 an animated film was released titled Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland. Directed by Masami Hata and William Hurtz, the film has a small cult following these days but is mostly forgotten due to its dramatic production process and box office failure at the time of release. If you are looking for a more developed visit to the land of dreams, it is worth checking out the animated movie, especially if Netflix’s take left more to be desired.
'The Whale' Ending Explained: What Happens in Brendan Fraser’s Comeback?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The WhaleDarren Aronofsky’s The Whale has already proven to be one of the most controversial films of the year, which isn’t all that surprising considering Aronofsky’s history of making divisive projects. While Brendan Fraser has received widespread acclaim for his powerful performance as the overweight professor Charlie, the film has been perceived as “fatphobic” by some critics. It will be interesting to see where The Whale ends up landing this awards season; some view it as emotionally devastating, while others consider it to be manipulative and overtly cruel.
‘The Mean One’ Ending Explained: You Better Watch Out
The Mean One is finally available, bringing us an unauthorized parody of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The movie walks the fine line between reference and lawsuit, pushing the boundaries of how much a parody can look like the original without infringing copyright law. That’s because The Mean One reinvents Seuss’ classic tale to turn it into a brutal and bloody horror movie. Simultaneously, The Mean One keeps all the beats of the original story, shattering viewers' expectations about how the Grinch story should go. So, now that The Mean One is out in theaters, let’s break down that ending and explain how director Steven LaMorte managed to create a Grinch-inspired Christmas nightmare.
'The Collingswood Story' Introduced a New Type of Found Footage Horror Onto the World
After the unfathomable success of found-footage horror movie The Blair Witch Project in 1999, this new type of visual storytelling became a frequent experiment for horror directors. Many found-footage horror movies tried replicating its success with the results being mostly underwhelming. After a string of early-2000s horrors were criticized for being too generic and tiresome, audiences craved something unique to be added to the subgenre. With the growing popularity of the internet as well as advancements in technology, a new type of found-footage horror emerged, better known today as screenlife movies.
Who Are the Gallivespians in 'His Dark Materials'?
From talking bears to witches that live hundreds of years to angels that live even longer, the world of His Dark Materials is full of incredible creatures that are closer to humankind than one may think at a first glance. And every new season, the series’ list of fantastical beings just gets longer. Fans that have tuned in on HBO (or HBO Max) these past few days for the first two episodes of the show’s third and final season have been greeted with yet another addition to this cohort of amazing creatures - a tiny, almost imperceptible addition that nevertheless has a huge impact in the series’ story.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ & ‘Man of Steel 2’s Fate Unclear as DC Studios Continues Shakeup
News broke yesterday that sent wildfire through Hollywood, after it emerged that new DC co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran had reportedly pulled the plug on a number of projects in the works, including the previously-announced Wonder Woman 3, which was due to be directed by, and written by, Patty Jenkins.
Every Shocking Moment in 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 That Made Us Go WTF
Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Showtime's Yellowjackets has officially given us a release date for Season 2 on March 24. If you haven't seen Yellowjackets before, stop what you're doing and give this 7 Primetime Emmy nominated show a watch. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets has been described as Lord Of The Flies with extra sting. The series follows a 90s high school girl's soccer team who are traveling by plane to Seattle for a tournament. On the way there, the plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and the only survivors are the team, minus one, and the assistant team coach. The show chronicles how the team attempts to survive, thrive, and eventually dive head first into savagery as a "do what it takes to survive" display. In addition to that storyline, we also get to see the survivors in present day and how they are trying to put the pieces back together after what they experienced together in the woods. Yellowjackets has so many bizarre elements such as the hints of cannibalism, the supernatural, and the struggles of friendships and relationships through trauma and grief.
Guillermo del Toro Calls Taylor Swift a "Very Accomplished Director"
The music industry has seen a plethora of talented women rise to prominence, with many artists establishing powerful legacies. But what sets Taylor Swift apart from the others is her natural talent for storytelling, not only through her songwriting but also in the way she directs some of her music videos, including "The Man," "All Too Well," and "Anti-Hero," to mention a few. According to Variety, the singer-songwriter is taking her creative journey to new heights and is set to make her feature directorial debut under Searchlight Pictures, adding to her extensive body of "bejeweled" work. Thus far, many people have backed the singer in her new venture, including none other than Guillermo del Toro.
'Queer': Daniel Craig to Star in Luca Guadagnino's Next Film
Actor Daniel Craig is set to star in a new film based on William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer. Luca Guadagnino, the mind behind Bones and All, will head the project. Based on Burrough’s novella Queer, which was originally written between 1951 and 1953 but not published until several decades later in 1985, Craig will likely play the story’s protagonist, William Lee.
'Saturday Night Live': Steve Martin and Martin Short's Best Sketches, Ranked
Last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live was full of surprises. Nope star and first-time host Keke Palmer officially announced her pregnancy, there was a Kenan & Kel reunion, and Natasha Lyonne wore a Hello Kitty costume. But boy oh boy, was last night something special. It’s not every day that Saturday Night Live and overall comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short grace the Studio 8H stage to host together. They actually did this back in 1986 with Chevy Chase to promote their film Three Amigos!, which Steve Martin also co-wrote with Lorne Michaels and Randy Newman.
‘The Mean One’: Every Nod and Reference to Dr. Seuss and the Grinch
The Mean One represents another milestone for horror in 2022, as director Steven LaMorte managed to get an unauthorized parody of Dr. Seuss' beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in theaters. Since LaMorte didn’t have the rights to explore the Grinch and its universe, the filmmaker had to get creative in hiding references and nods to Dr. Seuss' literary work, just enough for fans to rejoice while avoiding a lawsuit. Now that the movie is finally available, it’s time to break down all the Dr. Seuss easter eggs and references in The Mean One.
