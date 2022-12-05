Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Showtime's Yellowjackets has officially given us a release date for Season 2 on March 24. If you haven't seen Yellowjackets before, stop what you're doing and give this 7 Primetime Emmy nominated show a watch. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets has been described as Lord Of The Flies with extra sting. The series follows a 90s high school girl's soccer team who are traveling by plane to Seattle for a tournament. On the way there, the plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and the only survivors are the team, minus one, and the assistant team coach. The show chronicles how the team attempts to survive, thrive, and eventually dive head first into savagery as a "do what it takes to survive" display. In addition to that storyline, we also get to see the survivors in present day and how they are trying to put the pieces back together after what they experienced together in the woods. Yellowjackets has so many bizarre elements such as the hints of cannibalism, the supernatural, and the struggles of friendships and relationships through trauma and grief.

1 DAY AGO